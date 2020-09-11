STEVE DeSHAZO: New name, familiar projections for Washington Football Team

A ROSE by any other name, Shakespeare once notably opined, would smell as sweet. Similarly, no matter its moniker, the Washington Football Team seems destined to have a less appealing odor.
Finally rid of its offensive nickname, Daniel Snyder’s team may discover in 2020 that a better-late-than-never rebrand won’t solve its myriad problems.
Forget, for now, the litany of allegations by former female team employees of a hostile workplace environment promoted by Snyder, and of unauthorized soft-porn cheerleader outtake videos. As troubling as they are, none of that will affect the squad’s on-field performance.
That will be determined by talent and coaching. And, as has been so often the case in this millenium, Washington is still lacking in those areas.
There is some promising young personnel, led by No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young. Even if he doesn’t live up to the loftiest of expectations, Young could become Washington’s most dominant pass-rusher since Dexter Manley more than a generation ago.
Last year’s first-round pick, Dwayne Haskins, is no longer the heir apparent at quarterback. The job is his, and although he’s drawn high praise for his improved conditioning and leadership, he has yet to prove himself in the NFL’s crucible. NFL.com ranks him last in its ratings of the league’s top 32 starters, based on his lack of experience and success.
Several other young players (receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat). They show potential and should blend in nicely with veterans like guard Brandon Scherff, safety Landon Collins and defensive end Ryan Kerrigan to keep Washington competitive at times.
But there’s simply not enough talent to make a significant improvement on last season’s 3–13 debacle that cost Jay Gruden his coaching job and brought Ron Rivera to D.C. How good can you be when arguably your most effective player in 2019 was punter Tress Way?
Even if Haskins makes a quantum leap forward in his second season—and that’s no certainty—he’s simply not surrounded by enough talent to win consistently.
Aside from Scherff, Haskins doesn’t have an elite blocker in front of him—especially since disgruntled Pro Bowler Trent Williams was finally traded to San Francisco.
McLaurin was at times dazzling as a rookie, but he’ll face far more double-teams this year without a proven complimentary receiver. And while there’s plenty of versatility in the backfield, Rivera’s decisions to release the aging Adrian Peterson and the legally jeopardized Derrius Guice leaves Haskins without a solid run game.
Young’s arrival further strengthens a young defensive line that’s formidable enough on paper to relegate former Pro Bowler Kerrigan to rotational status. But stopping the run hasn’t been Washington’s strength in a while, and the back seven really won’t scare any opponents.
Collins is a solid safety, and Kendall Fuller’s return improves the cornerback crew. But Washington’s linebackers are nothing special. Unless Young and company can seriously disrupt opposing offenses, Washington will again give up more points that it can afford to. And like McLaurin, Young will get double-teamed until his defensive mates prove their worth.
Rivera is a respected leader who took the Carolina Panthers to their only Super Bowl appearance. But he’s hardly the first coach with an impressive résumé whom Snyder has hired. Marty Schottenheimer, Joe Gibbs and Mike Shanahan all saw their reputations diminished amid the organization’s dysfunction.
Besides, Rivera was fired by Carolina last season, and the final straw was a loss to a Washington team that finished 3–13. Plus, he’ll spend the season dealing with cancer treatments that are likely to sap his energy and attention.
The wild card is that no one knows exactly what the 2020 season will look like (or how long it will last). COVID-19 could sack the campaign at any time—or debilitate any given team on any given weekend. Staying healthy might be the most important aspect of any team’s game plan.
It’s the most bizarre year any of us have seen, and stranger things have happened. But barring further unforeseen developments, Washington seems destined for a 5–11 record. That would represent some improvement, but it’s unlikely Rivera and his team will get to stop and smell many roses.
