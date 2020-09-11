STEVE DeSHAZO: New name, familiar projections for Washington Football Team

Collins is a solid safety, and Kendall Fuller’s return improves the cornerback crew. But Washington’s linebackers are nothing special. Unless Young and company can seriously disrupt opposing offenses, Washington will again give up more points that it can afford to. And like McLaurin, Young will get double-teamed until his defensive mates prove their worth.

Rivera is a respected leader who took the Carolina Panthers to their only Super Bowl appearance. But he’s hardly the first coach with an impressive résumé whom Snyder has hired. Marty Schottenheimer, Joe Gibbs and Mike Shanahan all saw their reputations diminished amid the organization’s dysfunction.

Besides, Rivera was fired by Carolina last season, and the final straw was a loss to a Washington team that finished 3–13. Plus, he’ll spend the season dealing with cancer treatments that are likely to sap his energy and attention.

The wild card is that no one knows exactly what the 2020 season will look like (or how long it will last). COVID-19 could sack the campaign at any time—or debilitate any given team on any given weekend. Staying healthy might be the most important aspect of any team’s game plan.

It’s the most bizarre year any of us have seen, and stranger things have happened. But barring further unforeseen developments, Washington seems destined for a 5–11 record. That would represent some improvement, but it’s unlikely Rivera and his team will get to stop and smell many roses.

