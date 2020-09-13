STEVE DeSHAZO: New name, new look, new results for Washington Football Team

LANDOVER, Md.—If Dan Snyder had know that changing his team’s offensive nickname would lead to performances like Sunday’s, he likely wouldn’t have been nearly as stubborn about it.

In the most unpredictable of years, there’s no guarantee that the rebranded Washington Football Team will consistently duplicate the impressive effort it showed in a 27–17 season-opening victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. But in his quest to rebuild a franchise that has oozed of dysfunction, new coach Ron Rivera could hardly have asked for a better first step.

“I didn’t recognize the guys in burgundy in the first half,” Rivera said after his team made several mental and physical errors and fell behind 17-0.

More seasoned observers were wondering who the guys were who dominated the final 30 minutes.

“We showed we can play with the best team in the NFC East, and that’s the Philadelphia Eagles,” Rivera said after his team scored the game’s final 27 points against the defending division champions.

“We played well against them. The guys banded together when they needed to and showed what they’re capable of.”