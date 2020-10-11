STEVE DeSHAZO: No fairy-tale ending to Smith's return, but it's impressive nonetheless

LANDOVER. Md.—If the story of Alex Smith’s remarkable return to the field Sunday had been written in the Los Angeles Rams’ hometown and not the Washington Football Team’s, it probably would have had a much different ending.
Hollywood’s feel-good version likely would have had Smith leading his team to victory from behind, in a pouring rain, against a fearsome defense.
Those elements were all included. But since it played out in the suburbs of D.C., where seemingly nothing ever gets done, it’s hardly surprising that it ended in a 30–10 loss in which Smith’s offense failed to earn a first down in the second half and amassed minus-6 offensive yards in the final 30 minutes.
None of that should diminish the determination it took for Smith to return less than two years after almost losing his leg (and his life). It just proves that in 2020, we have to take encouragement whenever and wherever we can.
While describing the situation as “pretty surreal,” Smith admitted that “I still have a pretty bitter taste in my mouth. You never want to go out there and play like that.”
The simple fact that he was in uniform at all deserves some sort of award.
Seventeen leg surgeries to repair a grotesquely broken leg that was almost beyond saving would have discouraged even Mary Poppins. Smith never gave up, though, and a combination of his grit and his team’s decades-long quarterback quagmire presented an opportunity Sunday.
“I’d be lying if I said there were a lot of days when I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Smith said. “But I kept pushing through, and when I had my darkest moments, something would happen that kept me plugging along.”
When Kyle Allen—the new starter thanks to the struggles of the once-anointed, now-demoted Dwayne Haskins—took a flag-inducing shot to his head and throwing arm late in the first half from the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey—Smith became Washington’s only option. Given the two-minute warning to compose himself, he shook off any jitters and led his team to a field goal at the first-half gun.
“To have it happen as fast as it did was almost a blessing,” Smith said. “It was nice not having to think about it.”
That’s as far as the fairy tale goes, though. In the second half, playing behind a porous line in the pouring rain and facing miserable field position, Smith completed just 4 of 11 throws for 2 yards and was sacked five times. Said coach Ron Rivera: “It was almost unfair.”
Even that could be spun into a positive, though. On the first sack, Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald jumped on Smith’s back, and everyone watching around the world—including Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, who was in the stands—held their breath. But Smith immediately popped up, unlike the last sack he took from Houston’s J.J. Watt in November 2018.
“It was good to see, to be honest,” said Rivera, who limited Smith’s practice participation as he worked back this summer. “Now we know he can handle it. That was one thing we didn’t see in training camp. He did a great job, and it’s a hell of a story.”
Pretty much everyone seemed to agree—even those not affiliated with the home team.
Referee Shawn Smith quickly blew his whistle and ruled Smith down early in the second half before Donald could throw him to the ground. And Fox TV’s cameras caught Donald telling a teammate on the sideline: “That [bleeping] leg is pretty strong.”
Allen earlier led Washington’s one nifty touchdown drive was cleared at halftime to return. But Rivera said he stuck with Smith “out of an abundance of caution”—an ironic statement given his backup’s medical history and perceived fragility.
If healthy, Allen will start at the equally wretched New York Giants, the start of a stretch that could give Washington (1–4) a chance to win the weakest division in recent history.
But given the fact that the team is on the hook to pay Smith $72,2 million over the next three years—and given the fact that Daniel Snyder rarely finds a decent quarterback and usually runs the ones he finds out of town—it’s likely that Sunday’s appearance won’t be Smith’s last.
Let’s hope not.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!