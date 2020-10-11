STEVE DeSHAZO: No fairy-tale ending to Smith's return, but it's impressive nonetheless

LANDOVER. Md.—If the story of Alex Smith’s remarkable return to the field Sunday had been written in the Los Angeles Rams’ hometown and not the Washington Football Team’s, it probably would have had a much different ending.

Hollywood’s feel-good version likely would have had Smith leading his team to victory from behind, in a pouring rain, against a fearsome defense.

Those elements were all included. But since it played out in the suburbs of D.C., where seemingly nothing ever gets done, it’s hardly surprising that it ended in a 30–10 loss in which Smith’s offense failed to earn a first down in the second half and amassed minus-6 offensive yards in the final 30 minutes.

None of that should diminish the determination it took for Smith to return less than two years after almost losing his leg (and his life). It just proves that in 2020, we have to take encouragement whenever and wherever we can.

While describing the situation as “pretty surreal,” Smith admitted that “I still have a pretty bitter taste in my mouth. You never want to go out there and play like that.”

The simple fact that he was in uniform at all deserves some sort of award.