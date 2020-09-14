STEVE DeSHAZO: On a day of surprises, Washington's defensive front was 'as advertised'

He wasn’t alone. Each of the six rotational members of Washington’s front four registered at least half a sack. Young and Matt Ioannidis each had 1.5; Montez Sweat had one; and Jonathan Allen and DaRon Payne were each credited with half a sack.

They took advantage of a makeshift Philadelphia offensive line that was missing former Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson. But even Washington’s famed “Hogs” in their prime might have had their hands full with the team’s new front four, who made life immeasurably easier for an unremarkable secondary that played without corner Kendall Fuller.

“Our D-line is different. We know that,” said cornerback Fabian Moreau, whose second-quarter interception sparked Washington’s comeback from a 17–0 deficit. “It allows us to play fast. It allows us to do better.”

As highly rated as Young was, some observers wondered whether it was worth it for Washington to spend the No. 2 overall choice in last spring’s draft on a defensive lineman, with its myriad other areas of need. New coach Ron Rivera already had four former first-round picks (Kerrigan in 2011, Allen in ‘17, Payne in ‘18 and Sweat in ‘19) competing for spots.