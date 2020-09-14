STEVE DeSHAZO: On a day of surprises, Washington's defensive front was 'as advertised'

LANDOVER, Md.—Don’t believe the hype.
If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. So when critics were asked to say something nice about the 2020 Washington Football Team, it’s universally been something along the lines of: “Their defensive line could be pretty good.”
While the rest of the squad defied expectations (for a day, at least) in Sunday’s surprising 27–17 victory over the defending NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles, that front four was even better than anticipated.
“As advertised,” veteran Ryan Kerrigan said with a smile when asked about prize rookie pass-rusher Chase Young. But Kerrigan, the squad’s second-longest-tenured player, could have been discussing the front as a whole—himself included.
Shunted into a nominal reserve role by Young’s arrival, Kerrigan rebounded from the least-productive season of his 10-year career Sunday by registering two sacks of his team’s eight sacks and recovering the fumble caused by Young. He became Washington’s career leader in sacks with 92 and is already more than one-third of the way to surpassing his total of 5.5 last year.
He also earned what might be the ultimate compliment from his young teammate: the title “Dude.”
“When you’re a dude, you’re just special,” Young said. “In my mind and the definition of a dude, if you’re a dude, you’re expected to make plays. R.K. is one of the dudes that’s going to make plays. I was definitely happy for him. He made a lot of plays today.”
He wasn’t alone. Each of the six rotational members of Washington’s front four registered at least half a sack. Young and Matt Ioannidis each had 1.5; Montez Sweat had one; and Jonathan Allen and DaRon Payne were each credited with half a sack.
They took advantage of a makeshift Philadelphia offensive line that was missing former Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson. But even Washington’s famed “Hogs” in their prime might have had their hands full with the team’s new front four, who made life immeasurably easier for an unremarkable secondary that played without corner Kendall Fuller.
“Our D-line is different. We know that,” said cornerback Fabian Moreau, whose second-quarter interception sparked Washington’s comeback from a 17–0 deficit. “It allows us to play fast. It allows us to do better.”
As highly rated as Young was, some observers wondered whether it was worth it for Washington to spend the No. 2 overall choice in last spring’s draft on a defensive lineman, with its myriad other areas of need. New coach Ron Rivera already had four former first-round picks (Kerrigan in 2011, Allen in ‘17, Payne in ‘18 and Sweat in ‘19) competing for spots.
But Young seems worth it--never more than when he beat a double-team to force Carson Wentz’s fourth-quarter fumble. His arrival has given the team the ability to cover up its other deficiencies on both sides of the ball.
While Dwayne Haskins Jr. seems significantly improved in his second pro season, he’s light-years away from earning a “franchise quarterback” label. To win Sunday, he merely needed to be efficient; all five of his team’s scoring drives started in Philadelphia territory.
It wasn’t simply a matter of plugging in talent and watching the sacks roll in, though. To best utilize his embarrassment of riches, Rivera instituted a four-man front in his first season after years of a three-man setup under former coach Jay Gruden.
That required the veterans to learn techniques some had never practiced as professionals.
“There were a couple of stubborn guys in that group that really fought the techniques we were trying to teach and get them to understand,” Rivera said. “They fought it, but today really showed them what the results can be and who they can be because it’s a heck of a group of football players. It really is.”
This group will surely see more maximum-protection packages and quick screens from upcoming opponents in an attempt to neutralize its speed, depth and aggressiveness. This Sunday, Arizona’s speedy Kyler Murray may be much harder to sack than the plodding Wentz.
But barring injury or illness, it seems like a force that can help Washington exceed its meager preseason expectations.
If so, the group will need a nickname to rival the “Steel Curtain,” “Fearsome Foursome” or “Purple People Eaters” of NFL lore. Maybe something along the lines of “Beltway Afternoon Rush Hour.”
Said Kerrigan: “I don’t know if you ever go into a game knowing you’re going to make eight sacks, but that is a good way to start the season. We got a lot of productive things done.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!