Catching up on some of the Fredericksburg area's athletes in the professional ranks:

Shakira Austin's hip strain isn't the only injury to sideline an area athlete. Colonial Forge High School graduate Clara Robbins saw her rookie season with the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League end early because of a knee injury.

Robbins, the ninth pick in the NWSL draft in the spring, had seen action in just two of the Courage's 13 games, making one start. In 91 minutes of action, she had taken one shot on goal.

"Sad to say my rookie season has been cut short, but I'm no stranger to the rehab grind :-)" Robbins posted on social media, referring to her 2018 ACL team at Florida State. "Really grateful for all the support from my teammates can club! Can't wait to watch and cheer on this team for the rest of the season."

Meanwhile, Austin will be reevaluated in two weeks by the Washington Mystics after suffering her left hip strain in last Sunday's 89–88 overtime loss to the New York Liberty.

She ranked third on the team in scoring (11.4) and first in rebounds (7.8) at the time of her injury and was making a push to be named as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game July 15 in Las Vegas. She now won't return to the court until after All-Star weekend.

The Mystics (9–6) split two games with the Atlanta Dream without Austin, and only one of their next five games come against a team with a winning record (July at Connecticut). Still, her 8.8 points per game in the paint are a team high and rank 12th in the league, and the Mystics will miss her defense and hustle as well.

"She's a massive piece for us," former MVP Elena Della Donne told reporters on Monday, four days before injuring her ankle in Friday's 94–89 loss at Atlanta. "It's a huge, huge loss on both sides of the ball. You can't replace a player like Kira, so we're going to have to play a little bit differently and make it work. That's the only option. Defensively, she's someone who's irreplaceable."

Back to soccer, Stafford High School graduate Jackson Hopkins has scored twice in the past month since he was loaned from D.C. United to its top affiliate, Loudoun FC. He netted the eventual game-winning goal in a 2–1 victory over Miami FC on June 17 and also scored in a 4–2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rowdies last Saturday.

Turning to baseball, Courtland High School graduate Ryan McBroom is batting .215 with five home runs and 27 RBIs in his second season with the Hiroshima Tokyo Carp (39–32), who sit two games behind first-place Hanshin in Japan's Central League.

Stateside, former Orange High School standout Bradley Hanner is 5–3 with a 3.31 ERA and four saves for the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. They plucked him away from the Minnesota Twins in last winter's Rule 5 draft.

Mountain View graduate Dylan Hall has four saves and a 3.13 ERA in 17 relief appearances for the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton (N.Y.) Rumble Ponies. He also made two scoreless relief outings for Triple-A Syracuse.

And outfielder Trendon Craig, who starred at what is now Westmoreland High School, recently returned from an injury and is batting .364 for the Delmarva Shorebirds, the Baltimore Orioles' Carolina League affiliate. In a three-game stretch last week, he had eight hits in 13 at-bats.

And in football, Courtland graduate Nick Grant registered 28 tackles while starting nine of 10 games for the USFL's Houston Gamblers this spring. The former Virginia cornerback did not make an interception.