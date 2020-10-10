STEVE DeSHAZO: Slow starts, errors plaguing Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Football coaching staffs have grown to the point where nearly every aspect of the game is covered. But Bronco Mendenhall may need to hire a new assistant to remind his players of kickoff time.

In three games this season, Mendenhall’s Virginia Cavaliers have been outscored by a combined 31–0 in the first quarters. That included a 14–0 deficit Saturday that eventually grew to 24–0 and ended in a 38–21 loss to underdog N.C. State, an outcome that suggests the Cavaliers may need a better alarm clock.

“You could call it it a wakeup call,” Mendenhall said. “It’s my job to predict it, and I didn’t see it coming, especially in the first half. ... I was surprised, and I think the team was surprised, too.”

Maybe the Cavaliers shouldn’t be. They overcame a slow start to beat Duke in their opener, but fell behind early last week at No. 1 Clemson and never caught up. That wasn’t a shock, especially since Virginia acquitted itself well in the second half.

Saturday, they were playing at home and facing the ACC’s worst scoring defense. None of that helped, thanks to a barrage of physical and mental mistakes that hadn’t been seen since the first year of Mendenhall’s rebuilding project, in 2016.