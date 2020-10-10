STEVE DeSHAZO: Slow starts, errors plaguing Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Football coaching staffs have grown to the point where nearly every aspect of the game is covered. But Bronco Mendenhall may need to hire a new assistant to remind his players of kickoff time.
In three games this season, Mendenhall’s Virginia Cavaliers have been outscored by a combined 31–0 in the first quarters. That included a 14–0 deficit Saturday that eventually grew to 24–0 and ended in a 38–21 loss to underdog N.C. State, an outcome that suggests the Cavaliers may need a better alarm clock.
“You could call it it a wakeup call,” Mendenhall said. “It’s my job to predict it, and I didn’t see it coming, especially in the first half. ... I was surprised, and I think the team was surprised, too.”
Maybe the Cavaliers shouldn’t be. They overcame a slow start to beat Duke in their opener, but fell behind early last week at No. 1 Clemson and never caught up. That wasn’t a shock, especially since Virginia acquitted itself well in the second half.
Saturday, they were playing at home and facing the ACC’s worst scoring defense. None of that helped, thanks to a barrage of physical and mental mistakes that hadn’t been seen since the first year of Mendenhall’s rebuilding project, in 2016.
“Today, we made it clear that we’re not as far along as I anticipated,” Mendenhall said.
Maybe Clemson is talented enough to overcome the loss of its starting quarterback, plus four turnovers, a blocked punt, several missed tackles and a failure to punch the ball in on three tries from the opponent’s 1-yard line. (Then again, the Tigers are ranked No. 1 precisely because they don’t make those mistakes.)
Even more importantly, though, the Cavaliers aren’t remotely good enough to underestimate any FBS opponent. Lindell Stone thinks that, coming off an encouraging performance against Clemson, his team didn’t prepare well enough.
“I’m a little bit surprised [at the loss], but its wasn’t an accident or a fluke,” said Stone, who threw three touchdown passes in relief of Brennan Armstrong, who left in the first half with an apparent concussion.
“We didn’t prepare enough to win, and we didn’t have the right mindset. Coming to the stadium this morning, I felt like we hadn’t prepared enough. That’s something we have to improve.”
That’s true, because these Cavaliers don’t have the athletes to make enough big plays to rally against a quality opponent like the Wolfpack (3–1).
At 6-foot-7, freshman Lindell Davis Jr. is a tempting target, but most of Virginia’s other wideouts can best be termed “possession receivers.” Starting tailback Wayne Taulapapa is great at grinding out yardage, but he won’t win many foot races or break off many chunk gains.
Those qualities are great for maintaining a lead, not so desirable for the comeback attempts that have become necessary this fall.
Virginia’s reliance on a methodical offense was never more obvious than in Saturday’s fourth quarter. Stone, a little-used senior who entered the game having thrown nearly as many career interceptions (three) as completions (four), led the Cavaliers on an 89-yard touchdown drive to cut the Wolfpack’s lead to 31–21. But that march required 17 plays and consumed 5:11 off a clock that wasn’t the Cavaliers’ friend.
When Virginia got the ball back again, Stone’s next pass was tipped, intercepted and returned for a touchdown by N.C. State’s 320-pound nose tackle, Alim McNeill.
With Armstrong’s status uncertain for next week’s game at Wake Forest, Mendenhall and his staff should seriously consider Keytaon Thompson behind center. Thompson transferred from Mississippi State but lost the quarterback battle to Armstrong and has been working at receiver.
Thompson hasn’t seen many practice reps at quarterback and is nursing a sore shoulder, but his dual-threat ability may give the Cavaliers a chance to avoid another costly slow start—before the season gets away from them. The clock is already ticking, and the solution starts with practice Monday.
“Outcome usually reflects preparation,” Mendenhall said, “and we haven’t cracked that code yet.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
