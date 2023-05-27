Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day was designed, quite appropriately, to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedom. And we need to pause between the long weekend's cookouts and auto racing to remember those brave men and women.

But for those of us of a certain age, it's also a fun time to recall a simpler time in sports.

That's not to say some things aren't getting better. Today's athletes are definitely richer (and in many ways better) than their predecessors, and we can watch more games than ever over more platforms.

Technology may be making football safer, and though the sample size is small, it's almost universally agreed that baseball's rule changes have made the game better. Plus, some college athletes are finally getting their overdue slice of the huge financial pie they help create.

Still, call me ancient, but it's hard not to stroll down memory lane and fondly remember a time when:

College conferences were based on geography, not revenue, and volleyball teams didn't have to fly cross-country for regular-season matches.

Betting ads didn't dominate not only the commercial breaks during games, but the telecasts themselves.

World Series games were played in the afternoon and didn't finish after midnight.

Analytics took a back seat to gut feelings in making in-game decisions in every sport.

Star professional athletes like Cal Ripken Jr., Darrell Green and Tim Duncan played their entire careers with one team, without a thought of leaving in free agency.

The NCAA transfer portal was less crowded than Interstate 95 at rush hour.

Major leaguers could drop down a sacrifice bunt when necessary.

Complete games occurred more than once a month in the big leagues.

Stephen Strasburg was healthy.

The Oakland A's occasionally won a baseball game.

The NHL and NBA playoffs wrapped up before Memorial Day and the World Series never stretched into November.

Basketball players didn't regularly pull up for 3-point shots on fast breaks.

The "S" in ESPN apparently didn't stand for "Stephen A. Smith."

Professional golf rewarded the players with the lowest scores, not the highest profiles or lowest threshold for shame.

Daniel Snyder presided over a thriving, successful football team in Washington. (Just seeing if you were paying attention.)

High school and college football seasons weren't nearly as long as the NFL's.

No one marked their calendars to watch the NFL draft combine, schedule release or any professional league's draft lottery.

There was competition among countries and major cities to host the Olympic Games.

"Bracketology" wasn't a thing.

American men were good at tennis.

Horse racing's Triple Crown was must-see TV, and the biggest question was who would win the race, not which horses would survive.

Poker and cornhole games weren't televised.

Newspaper deadlines were late enough to print box scores from 7 p.m. games on the previous night.