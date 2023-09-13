Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

And your underperforming professional men’s sports teams.

If Lady Liberty didn’t have both hands full, she might consider using one of them to shield her eyes from the train wreck that New York City’s squads have become. The opening weekend of the NFL season was just the latest chapter in a sorry saga.

Less than 24 hours after the Giants were humiliated in prime time by Dallas 40-0 — a score that could have been much worse — the Jets upset Buffalo but lost their newest mercenary, Aaron Rodgers, to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

When Rodgers went down, so too did their title ambitions — unless Zach Wilson turns out to be the next Jeff Hostetler. (Look him up.) After Rodgers’ injury, the Jets’ odds to win the Super Bowl went from 16-1 to 50-1 at Caesars Sportsbook and 18-1 to 66-1 at BetMGM.

This follows on the (Achilles?) heels of a forgettable baseball season which could see the Mets and Yankees both finish in last place for the first time ever.

Yes, those Mets, who shattered all previous MLB salary records with a $430 million payroll to start the season. They entered play Wednesday with a 66-78 record, just 1 1/2 games ahead of the rebuilding Nationals, whose highest-paid active position player, outfielder Lane Thomas, is earning a cool $2.2 million.

Things got so bad that owner Steve Cohen waived what had to be the earliest and most humiliating white flag in baseball history, selling off aging co-aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to AL East rivals Texas and Houston, respectively, at the trade deadline.

The Yankees aren’t doing much better, although they did have a winning record (73-72) as of Wednesday morning. But that was good enough only for a tie with Boston for fourth place in the cutthroat AL East, led by an Orioles team with baseball’s second-lowest payroll at $60 million, barely one-fifth of the pinstripers’.

A lingering toe injury that sidelined reigning AL Aaron Judge for two months was the biggest calamity that struck the Yankees, but it doesn’t completely explain a lost season that will almost surely end without a playoff spot — and likely will mark the end for manager Bret Boone. Once baseball’s gold standard, the Yankees have one World Series title since 2000.

There’s more. The Knicks are coming off a solid season (47-35 and a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals), but they’ve now gone half a century since winning their last NBA title, when Walt Frazier’s clothes were in style.

The crosstown Brooklyn Nets’ dreams of a super team featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden imploded, with all three now on different rosters and a rebuilding effort in place.

On the ice, the upcoming season will mark the 30th anniversary of the Rangers’ last Stanley Cup title (thanks to Mark Messier’s will), and it’s been 40 years since the Islanders completed their four-peat from 1980-83.

The only legitimate contender in the Big Apple is the WNBA’s Liberty, which added MVP favorite Breanna Stewart to an already strong nucleus of Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones to produce the league’s second-best record (32-8).

But they’ll draw the hungry, getting-healthier Washington Mystics in the first round of the playoffs. And likely waiting in an anticipated finals matchup is the WNBA’s other super team, the Las Vegas Aces.

It’s unlikely that all these New York teams will stay down for too long. They all have resources to buy top free agents. (Although we’ve seen how that can backfire.)

But they’re not getting much sympathy from their rivals, many of whom are surely enjoying a rare chance to look down on wealthy underachievers. And at least one New York headliner isn’t asking for any.

“You’re looking for sympathy up here, people will step on your neck and laugh while you’re bleeding,” beleaguered Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters on Monday. “Just like we would have at them last year.”

