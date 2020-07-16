Daniel SNYDER has some explaining to do. And, perhaps, some selling.
Days after announcing that he plans to rename his NFL franchise, Snyder’s grip on the team seems far more tenuous than it was 24 hours earlier. In a Washington Post expose, 15 former female employees allege Snyder of condoning a culture of sexual harassment during most of his tenure as owner.
Stafford High School graduate Julia Payne, who worked in the Bill Clinton administration before becoming Snyder’s vice president of communications, was quoted by the Post as saying: “I have never been in a more hostile, manipulative, passive–aggressive environment. And I worked in
politics.”
Ouch. —
I would like to say I was surprised by Thursday’s bombshell. Sadly, I wasn’t. Since Snyder bought the team from the Jack Kent Cooke’s estate in 1999, its image has been one of privilege and testosterone-fueled arrogance.
That shouldn’t be tolerated in any case, especially not in a franchise that’s a pale shell of its glory years. Snyder bought a team that won three Super Bowls in less than a decade and turned it into a laughingstock that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005.
That’s not a crime. Neither is turning a spacious press box into luxury seating for big donors and banishing reporters from smaller media outlets to the basement, as he did early in his tenure as owner. That’s just bad PR, one of dozens of questionable moves Snyder has made.
Failure to stop his staff from propositioning young female employees can be, though—especially in the Me Too era. You can read the Post’s well-researched report for yourself. Ignorance is no excuse.
How serious are the allegations? Snyder’s currently nickname-less team has retained high-powered D.C. attorney Beth Wilkerson, who has represented the NFL, Major League Baseball and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
She’ll likely become the team’s mouthpiece, but if Snyder hopes to retain ownership of the franchise he grew up idolizing, he needs to speak. Not through an attorney, or a statement generated by his public relations staff. He needs to face the cameras and answer tough questions—something he’s done less frequently in recent years—and explain how something like these allegations could happen.
Suddenly, Larry Michael’s unexpected resignation Wednesday as the team’s radio voice makes sense. He was one of those accused of misconduct, along with former director of pro personnel Alex Santos and his assistant, Richard Mann II. All three left the organization this week. And we know why the team’s three minority owners suddenly want to sell their shares, like rats leaping off a sinking ship.
Unless Snyder has a really good excuse, it’s up to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the other team owners to decide what to do with the owner of a once-proud franchise that has become an embarrassment, on and off the field.
Snyder is almost universally despised by his team’s fans, and reportedly isn’t the most popular guy among his fellow owners. Granted, that small circle can accurately be described a good old boys’ club, but times have changed. In the past week, Snyder has found himself at the intersection of the Me Too and Black Lives Matter movements.
In 2018, Goodell and the owners forced Jerry Richardson to sell the Carolina Panthers franchise that he had founded after a Sports Illustrated report of his pattern of suggestive comments to female employees and racial slurs.
Ron Rivera was the Panthers’ coach at that time. He recently accepted the job in Washington. If he didn’t know the dysfunctional mess he was inheriting, he wasn’t paying attention.
Rivera pointed out in a text to an ESPN.com reporter that his daughter now works in the team’s front office, and that “I sure as hell am not going to allow any of this!”
Snyder may not be accused of a crime, but dysfunction always starts at the top. If real change is to come in Washington, it has to begin with ownership.
