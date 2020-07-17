Aside from wearing masks and social distancing, few decisions during a pandemic qualify as, to borrow a basketball term, a “layup.”
Opening schools? Very complicated. Relaunching sports leagues? Almost as nuanced. Even seeing friends and loved ones in person requires thought and preparation.
The WNBA has a loyal niche of fans, but it isn’t among North America’s most popular sports leagues. It’s essentially the NBA’s kid sister. So it can use all the good publicity it can get.
Treating Elena Delle Donne as disposable certainly doesn’t help.
If you missed the news, Delle Donne was the WNBA’s MVP last summer, when she led the Washington Mystics to their first title. In the five-game finals, she missed one full game and part of another with herniated discs in her back, but played through the pain.
Since 2008, according to her doctors, she also has suffered from Lyme Disease. It compromises her immune system and makes her more prone than the average ultrafit 30-year-old to suffer severe consequences if she contracts COVID-19 in the WNBA’s “bubble.” In an open letter in The Players Tribune this week, Delle Donne wrote that she takes 64 pills daily for her condition.
Delle Donne’s reported salary is the league maximum $215,000—not LeBron James money, but not bad for a summer’s work, and enough to be missed. Like other pro leagues, the WNBA is allowing athletes with health concerns to opt out of playing when competition begins later this month in Florida. Those with legitimate medical conditions are supposed to be paid even if they choose not to play.
Apparently, Delle Donne doesn’t qualify.
In The Players Tribune, she wrote that she submitted to the league the proper paperwork, including depositions from her personal doctor and the team’s physician. She was turned down by a WNBA panel of doctors and essentially told, no play, no pay. “I’m now left with two choices,” she wrote. “I can risk my life ... or forfeit my paycheck.”
And because the WNBA’s roster deadline has passed, the Mystics can’t fill her roster spot. (Not that she’s replaceable.)
To their credit, the Mystics have said they will pay Delle Donne whether she plays or not. The same goes for Tina Charles, another former WNBA MVP whom they acquired in the off-season and who has an undisclosed medical condition. She also has appealed to the league panel.
The Mystics already are facing a challenge to defend their title without key players Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders, who opted not to play for personal reasons.
According to The Washington Post, there is some debate in the medical community over Lyme Disease and chronic symptoms. And yes, it would be better for the WNBA to have Delle Donne in uniform than not.
Even so, it makes little sense for the league to start a public spat with one of its most marketable stars in a time of suffering and uncertainty.
The league already got some unflattering press recently when Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia and co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, said she doesn’t want players to wear Black Lives Matter slogans on their jerseys this summer.
“We need less—not more—politics in sports,” she said, seemingly ignoring the fact that the president she supports has been openly critical of James and current and former NFL players like Colin Kaepernick who kneel during the national anthem.
Several high-profile WNBA players have asked commissioner Cathy Englebert to remove Loeffler from the league, just as NBA commissioner Adam Silver forced Donald Sterling to sell his share of the L.A. Clippers after his racist remarks emerged.
Sports can be a needed diversion in troubled times, and the WNBA hopes to be part of the solution. Lately, though, the league’s reputation is taking a hit. And its treatment of Delle Donne certainly looks like a personal foul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.