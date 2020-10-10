Three keys to the Washington / L.A. Rams game

1. RUSH TO JUDGMENT

Much has been made of Washington’s handoff of the starting quarterback job from Dwayne Haskins, who struggled with his accuracy, to Kyle Allen. But it’s not like Allen (who lost his last six starts for Carolina in 2019) is Tom Brady in waiting. No, Allen will do better—just as Haskins would have—if Washington had a better running game. The home team ranks 30th in the NFL with just 92.3 yards per game. The Rams’ run defense has been undistinguished, and a solid ground game would take pressure off Allen—and keep Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald from wreaking havoc.

2. A TIGHT FIT

While Washington’s defense has been relatively solid this season, one glaring problem is its inability to cover opposing teams’ tight end. Baltimore’s Mark Andrews caught two touchdown passes last Sunday, and Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert had one each in the season opener. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s schemes often leave linebackers one on one with tight ends, and the better ones tend to exploit that matchup. By way, TE Tyler Higbee leads the Rams with three touchdown catches.

3. WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN