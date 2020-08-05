AT FREDERICKSBURG
High Low
Aug. 6 9:53 a.m. 4:27 a.m.
Thur. 10:20 p.m. 4:57 p.m.
Aug. 7 10:34 a.m. 5:09 a.m.
Friday 11:00 p.m. 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 8 6:32 a.m.
Saturday 11:58 a.m. 6:28 p.m.
Aug. 9 12:20 a.m. 7:16 a.m.
Sunday 12:43 p.m. 7:01 p.m.
Aug. 10 1:13 a.m. 8:06 a.m.
Monday 1:34 p.m. 7:43 p.m.
Aug. 11 1:50 a.m. 9:04 a.m.
Tuesday 2:32 p.m. 8:33 p.m.
Aug. 12 2:43 a.m. 10:05 a.m.
Wed. 3:32 p.m. 9:30 p.m.
The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg
POTOMAC RIVER
Quantico Creek—1 hour
Aquia Creek—2 hours
Mathias Point—4 hours
Colonial Beach—5 hours
RAPPAHANNOCK
Port Royal—1 hour
Green Bay—2 hours
Leedstown—3 hours
Tappahannock—5 hours
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.