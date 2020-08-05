AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Aug. 6 9:53 a.m. 4:27 a.m.

Thur. 10:20 p.m. 4:57 p.m.

Aug. 7 10:34 a.m. 5:09 a.m.

Friday 11:00 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 8 6:32 a.m.

Saturday 11:58 a.m. 6:28 p.m.

Aug. 9 12:20 a.m. 7:16 a.m.

Sunday 12:43 p.m. 7:01 p.m.

Aug. 10 1:13 a.m. 8:06 a.m.

Monday 1:34 p.m. 7:43 p.m.

Aug. 11 1:50 a.m. 9:04 a.m.

Tuesday 2:32 p.m. 8:33 p.m.

Aug. 12 2:43 a.m. 10:05 a.m.

Wed. 3:32 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek—1 hour

Aquia Creek—2 hours

Mathias Point—4 hours

Colonial Beach—5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal—1 hour

Green Bay—2 hours

Leedstown—3 hours

Tappahannock—5 hours

