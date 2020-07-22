AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

July 23 9:46 a.m. 4:32 a.m.

Thur. 10:22 p.m. 5:11 p.m.

July 24 10:35 a.m. 5:24 a.m.

Friday 11:10 p.m. 5:55 p.m.

July 25 11:28 a.m. 6:19 a.m.

Saturday 6:40 a.m.

July 26 12:03 a.m. 7:17 a.m.

Sunday 12:26 p.m. 7:29 p.m.

July 27 12:59 a.m. 8:18 a.m.

Monday 1:28 p.m. 8:21 p.m.

July 28 1:59 a.m. 9:22 a.m.

Tuesday 2:33 p.m. 9:17 p.m.

July 29 3:00 a.m. 10:25 a.m.

Wed. 3:38 p.m. 10:18 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek—1 hour

Aquia Creek—2 hours

Mathias Point—4 hours

Colonial Beach—5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal—1 hour

Green Bay—2 hours

Leedstown—3 hours

Tappahannock—5 hours

