Track and field: Bramlett is making strides as a track champion

Anthony Bramlett has used his coaching experience to help many Fredericksburg area track and field athletes reach their potential. He spent several years as the head coach at James Monroe and now serves as an assistant at Massaponax.
Bramlett now has someone in his bloodline to mentor. His 10-year-old daughter Farrah Bramlett has emerged into a four-time All-American.
She recently captured the West Coast Junior Olympics national championship in the high jump. The Caroline County resident and rising fifth-grader at Cedar Forest Elementary School in Spotsylvania County also earned an indoor national crown in the high jump in the winter at the AAU Junior Olympics.
Farrah’s best high jump is 4 feet. Bramlett said he’s hopeful she’ll be clearing 4-6 by this time next year.
“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to coach my own kid and see her progress in the sport of track and field,” Bramlett said. “That means a lot to me.”
Farrah has also earned All-American status in the 400 meters and the triathlon. which consists of the shot put, high jump and the 200. Bramlett said her next focus will be training in the hurdles.
“She has range,” Bramlett said. “She does cross country in the fall and she can do anything from the 100 up to the 800. … Next year she’ll be able to do the pentathlon. She’s long and tall. She’s about 4-10. She shot up on us. With her speed and her ability to process things I think she’ll be a good hurdler, too.”
Farrah said she was “very excited” by her victory at nationals. She said she’s been competing in track for three years. Her father recalled noticing her athletic ability when she participated in pumpkin races at Berkeley Elementary in Spotsylvania where he worked as a guidance counselor. He now holds the same position at Spotswood Elementary.
“People asked me was I training her. I said no,” Bramlett recalled. “I was just letting her have fun. She was just 5. But we saw the talent at a young age, and she has a work ethic that’s second to none.”
