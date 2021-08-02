Track and field: Bramlett is making strides as a track champion

Anthony Bramlett has used his coaching experience to help many Fredericksburg area track and field athletes reach their potential. He spent several years as the head coach at James Monroe and now serves as an assistant at Massaponax.

Bramlett now has someone in his bloodline to mentor. His 10-year-old daughter Farrah Bramlett has emerged into a four-time All-American.

She recently captured the West Coast Junior Olympics national championship in the high jump. The Caroline County resident and rising fifth-grader at Cedar Forest Elementary School in Spotsylvania County also earned an indoor national crown in the high jump in the winter at the AAU Junior Olympics.

Farrah’s best high jump is 4 feet. Bramlett said he’s hopeful she’ll be clearing 4-6 by this time next year.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to coach my own kid and see her progress in the sport of track and field,” Bramlett said. “That means a lot to me.”

Farrah has also earned All-American status in the 400 meters and the triathlon. which consists of the shot put, high jump and the 200. Bramlett said her next focus will be training in the hurdles.