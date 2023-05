Spotsylvania titleThe Spotsylvania Parks and Rec 2023 senior league champions were the Turbos, who posted a 10-0 record. The team included Jakub Akar, Melvin Chamagua, Jayden Vallejo, Timmy Brigham, Gavin Ridky, Santiago Moreno, Mariah Niose, Josh Guzman, Josh Garcia, Joell Shaw, Zane Carver, Colton Saunders, Luke Gonzalez, Nevaeh Harris and Bryan Martinez. Josue Cuellar is not pictured. The Turbos were coached by Travis Ridky, Rob Saunders and Jimmy Brigham.