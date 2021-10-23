UMW: Eagles make Thompson's first-half goal stand up in defeating Captains, winning homecoming game

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Will Thompson gave the University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team the go-ahead lead late in the first half, and the Eagles held on the rest of the way to defeat Christopher Newport 2–1 in a homecoming game Saturday.

Josh Kirkland gave the Eagles the lead early in the first half with a goal off a Jacob Kautzman assist at the Battleground Athletic Complex. After the Captains tied the score, Thompson took a pass from Gabe Francesconi with just over 3 minutes to play.

Ken Kurtz made three saves on the day, including a sprawling variety that kept the Eagles in the lead.

The Eagles (8–3–1, 1–1–1 C2C) travels to Charlottesville Monday to play Virginia at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Three Eagles had eight kills apiece in a 25–7, 25–19, 25–17 victory over visiting Marywood in the first of a two-match road series at Marymount University.

Olivia Casey, Krista Rodgers and Emma Hadley led the UMW kill parade. Jordan Lyons made 16 digs and Lauren Foley had 18 assists.

The Eagles (15–9) travel to Bridgewater on Wednesday.