UMW: Eagles reach third round of NCAA Division III women's tennis tournament

Amanda Hagino and Lauren Quinn each won singles and doubles matches as the University of Mary Washington women’s tennis team defeated Wilkes University 5–0 in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Rocky Mount, N.C.
With the victory, the Eagles will face Carnegie Mellon in Sunday’s third round, beginning at noon.
Claire Coleman, Rachel Cooper, Hana Kimmey, and Abby Moghtader were successful in their doubles matches.
BASEBALL
The Eagles won one game against Christopher Newport University but couldn’t produce the second victory needed Saturday to advance in the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament in Newport News.
UMW won the opener 7–5 but fell in the nightcap 6–1. With the loss, the Eagles’ season ends at 11–17.
In the first game, Ty Lowe, the Eagles’ starting pitcher, doubled in two runs in the ninth inning to give the Eagles the 7–5 lead. Jamie Kotula retired the Captains in order to keep UMW’s hopes alive.
In the second game, Captains starter Jack Braley blanked UMW over six innings. Christopher Newport ran up a 6–0 lead before the Eagles scored their lone run.
FIRST GAME
R H E
UMW 100 000 132 — 7 8 1
C. Newport 010 000 310 — 5 9 2
Ty Lowe, Alex Kyte (8), JAMIE KOTULA (8) and Owen Reilly. Jay Cassady, Danny Checkosky (7), Matt Gaither (7), Nathan Clements (8), JACK ROSENBERG (8) and Erick O’Brien.
SECOND GAME
R H E
C. Newport 021 102 000 — 6 12 0
UMW 000 000 100 — 1 4 1
JACK BRALEY, Colby Shriner (7), Danny Checkosky (9) and Eric O’Brien. JAMIE KOTULA, Ryan Dudak (2), Daniel Osafo (4), Hogan Tooke (5), Nate Burton (6), Noah Adcock-Howeth (8) and Owen Reilly.