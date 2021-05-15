UMW: Eagles reach third round of NCAA Division III women's tennis tournament

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Amanda Hagino and Lauren Quinn each won singles and doubles matches as the University of Mary Washington women’s tennis team defeated Wilkes University 5–0 in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Rocky Mount, N.C.

With the victory, the Eagles will face Carnegie Mellon in Sunday’s third round, beginning at noon.

Claire Coleman, Rachel Cooper, Hana Kimmey, and Abby Moghtader were successful in their doubles matches.

BASEBALL

The Eagles won one game against Christopher Newport University but couldn’t produce the second victory needed Saturday to advance in the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament in Newport News.

UMW won the opener 7–5 but fell in the nightcap 6–1. With the loss, the Eagles’ season ends at 11–17.

In the first game, Ty Lowe, the Eagles’ starting pitcher, doubled in two runs in the ninth inning to give the Eagles the 7–5 lead. Jamie Kotula retired the Captains in order to keep UMW’s hopes alive.

In the second game, Captains starter Jack Braley blanked UMW over six innings. Christopher Newport ran up a 6–0 lead before the Eagles scored their lone run.