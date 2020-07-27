Maurice Jones-Drew wasn’t in a talkative mood. It was Oct. 10, 2013, and the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back had just watched his team fall to 0–7 on the season following a 24–6 loss to the San Diego Chargers.
Watched being the operative word. Jones-Drew, a three-time Pro Bowler and the NFL’s 2011 rushing champion, had just nine carries that afternoon.
“Excuse my French, but I was [freaking] pissed,” Jones-Drew said in a recent phone interview. “We were killing them in the running game, but for whatever reason, [the Jaguars’ coaches] didn’t want to run the ball that day.”
Jones-Drew knew that if he addressed the media without cooling down, his words might come back to bite him. He needed a buffer.
He needed Tad Dickman.
“I remember going to Tad and saying, ‘Man, ‘I’m just not ready to talk,’” Jones-Drew recalled. “He was like ‘OK, man, I’ll hold them [reporters] off.’ In football you have to rile yourself up, and the NFL expects all it takes is 10 minutes to come down and be able to have a conversation. He does a great job of getting to the person and being that calming voice.”
Mediator might be the simplest job description for Dickman, a former University of Mary Washington basketball player who’s entering his eighth season with the Jaguars organization as the team’s director of public relations.
Equal parts confidant and crisis manager, Dickman’s role positions him at the center of daily interactions among Jacksonville’s players, coaches and media members.
“My primary job is to connect the dots between the team and the fans,” he said.
A foot in the door
Clint Often reflects on Dickman’s first steps in the sports industry “like a proud papa.” Often, UMW’s longtime sports information director, offered Dickman a social media/marketing internship prior to his senior year in 2011.
UMW didn’t yet offer a sports management minor, so Often knew that Dickman’s pursuit of an internship indicated a genuine interest in his field. And he was already familiar with Dickman’s work on the basketball court, where the 6-foot-6 forward led the Eagles in rebounding as a senior.
“I knew how hard he worked and how talented he could be, and that made it a pretty simple connection,” Often said.
Before long, Dickman went from posting stats to distributing them. Often entrusted Dickman with myriad duties, the kind of survey course in sports information that’s only available within a Division III athletics department. That fall, he created the department’s twitter account, @UMWathletics, which has amassed nearly 4,000 followers, and played a key role in producing its annual awards banquet video.
“In my office, with not a lot of people, you’re expected to kind of learn how to do everything,” Often said. “It exposed him to everything from game management to ticket sales to video production, to dealing with those hard-headed individuals down at The Free Lance-Star.”
Rod Wood, who coached Dickman for four years at UMW, remembers his unusual clarity concerning a future in pro sports.
“Most of the time seniors, would come up to me after their last game and say, ‘Coach, I don’t know what I want to do.’” Wood said. “Tad knew that pretty much from day one.”
Dickman’s experiences at UMW, coupled with a summer internship with Australia’s National Basketball League in Sydney, only served to crystallize his career goals.
“The goal was to get my foot in the door however possible,” he said.
The early returns weren’t all that promising. Before graduating from UMW in 2012, Dickman had blasted out his résumé to professional franchises across the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer. Some suggested he reapply as a grad school student, while others pointed to a relative lack of experience.
“It was a lot of, ‘We think you’re close, but not there yet,’” Dickman said.
He ultimately accepted an internship with D.C. United and moved home to Fairfax, working 10-hour days to launch his career.
Then, an unexpected break: a call from the New York Giants, one of the teams that had rejected Dickman earlier that summer. Their candidate had dropped out less than a month before training camp, and... did he have housing in New Jersey?
“I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’m good,’ ” Dickman said with a laugh. “‘I have it all figured out.’ Meanwhile I had no clue.”
An apartment could wait. Without hesitation, Dickman packed his car and headed north on his road to the NFL. A year later, he joined the Jaguars.
Never cornered
Doug Marrone is like a lot of NFL coaches. He sees a problem, whether with personnel on the field or personalities off it, and seeks a solution. Immediately.
“And a lot of times I think you might miss the empathy part of it or the effect of things,” said Marrone, who’s entering his fourth season as Jaguars head coach. “I think that’s what Tad does a really good job with. And we have a lot of issues.”
Maybe a fight broke out behind the bench during a game. Maybe a player griped to the media about playing time. Maybe a player/organization relationship becomes so fraught that a trade becomes the only option.
OK, so that last situation wasn’t hypothetical. Last season, when star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Marrone verbally sparred on the sideline during a Week 2 loss, it marked the beginning of the end for Ramsey’s tenure in Jacksonville. As a loyal employee of the team but a staunch advocate for its players, Dickman found himself in unfamiliar territory.
“I still had to work with [Ramsey] every day,” Dickman said. “You just can’t shut people out or ignore people. There’s obligations to speak to the media, provide availability to the fans. It’s one of those situations where you can’t look it up online, there’s no handbook with how to handle a player trade.”
Besides the Ramsey situation, Dickman, 30, has navigated front office shakeups and quarterback changes, endured losing seasons and taken a trip to the AFC Championship game. In June, he marched with a group of 30 Jaguars players and coaches to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters to protest police brutality.
But perhaps the best measure of Dickman’s job performance is what hasn’t occurred under his watch.
“I don’t think that since we’ve been working together that I’ve really ever been, for lack of a better term, blindsided by a question,” Marrone said.
‘understanding people’
At kickoff, a deep peace overtakes Dickman. He arrives at the stadium five hours early, setting up the press box and laying out name cards. He meets briefly with Marrone, then represents the team at an officials’ meeting 90 minutes before game time to report inactives. From there, it’s onto the field to coordinate player introductions and back in his seat in the press box before the national anthem concludes.
When the whistle blows, his work is (mostly) done.
“Everything you’ve built up during the week and all the storylines that have played out and the interviews you’ve helped fulfill, everything just comes together,” Dickman said. “That’s one of my favorite parts of the NFL. Every Sunday is a chance to write a new chapter.”
The next installment is sure to be unlike any other in league history. The coronavirus pandemic will impact every aspect of the NFL experience, including Dickman’s duties as PR Director. When the Jaguars’ veterans report for training camp today, packed press conferences and locker room scrums will be replaced by Microsoft Teams conferences and Zoom interviews.
“It is going to be different, and I think with that that it’s going to provide an incredible learning experience,” he said.
Shortly after Dickman started working with the Jaguars, Jones-Drew took him out for a drink. Over beers, the veteran running back conveyed to the rookie PR guy what he considered the secret to both their jobs.
“I was like, make sure when you talk to guys, just be honest with them,” Jones-Drew said. “Say ‘This is what’s going on, this is what happened.’ You’re going to need those guys to trust you down the road.”
Following an unremarkable 2014 season with the Oakland Raiders, Jones-Drew retired as a Jaguar, signing a one-day contract with the team that drafted him. By that point, however, his relationship with the organization was somewhat strained, a dynamic Dickman made sure to take into account when planning the ceremony and press conference.
“Tad made sure the people I enjoyed were there and the people I didn’t enjoy weren’t there,” Jones-Drew said. “He understood me at that time at that point in my life. It’s about understanding people.”
