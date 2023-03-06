The University of Mary Washington Cheerleading Team is headed to the NCA Collegiate National Championships in Daytona Beach, Fla., April 5–9, for the first time in school history. Over 400 college teams will be in attendance. First-year coach Sareena Barnes will attend this event with 12 athletes including four seniors: Abigail Atkinson, Charmaine Spencer, Jessica Thorne and Annie Wadovick. The team will host a send off on April 2 in the UMW Anderson Center at 2 p.m. to showcase their routine.