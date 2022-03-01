VHSL basketball state quarterfinal pairings

STATE QUARTERFINALS
(Times, dates, sites TBA)
BOYS' BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Washington-Liberty at Hayfield
Fairfax at South Lakes
James River-Midlothian at Patriot
Battlefield at Manchester
VHSL CLASS 5
Indian River/Bayside loser at Highland Springs
Glen Allen at Indian River/Bayside winner
Albemarle/Riverside loser at Maury
Menchville at Albemarle/Riverside winner
VHSL CLASS 4
E.C. Glass at Loudoun County
Loudoun Valley at Western Albemarle
Jamestown at Varina
Henrico at King's Fork
VHSL CLASS 3
Northside at Spotswood
Fluvanna at Cave Spring
Petersburg/Hopewell loser at Skyline
William Monroe at Petersburg/Hopewell winner
VSHL CLASS 2
Virginia High at Radford
James River at Union
Greensville at Central Woodstock
East Rockingham at John Marshall
VHSL CLASS 1
Washington & Lee at Altavista
Buffalo Gap at Lancaster
Eastside at Fort Chiswell/Auburn winner
Fort Chiswell/Auburn loser at Twin Springs
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Langley at Robinson
Edison at James Madison
James River-Midlothian at Osbourn Park
Woodbridge at Thomas Dale
VHSL CLASS 5
Briar Woods/Woodgrove loser at Glen Allen
Highland Springs at Briar Woods/Woodgrove winner
Princess Anne/Kempsville loser at Menchville
Norview at Princess Anne/Kempsville winner
VHSL CLASS 4
Manor at Eastern View
Powhatan at King's Fork
E.C. Glass at Millbrook
Pulaski County at Sherando
VHSL CLASS 3
Staunton River at Spotswood
Fort Defiance at Carroll County
New Kent/Lakeland loser at Meridian
Brentsville at New Kent/Lakeland winner
VSHL CLASS 2
Gate City at Radford
Alleghany at Central-Wise
Bunswick at Luray
Clarke County at John Marshall
VHSL CLASS 1
Grundy at Auburn/Parry McCluer winner
Auburn/Parry McCluer loser at Honaker
Rappahannock at Rappahannock County
Buffalo Gap at West Point