 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VHSL basketball state quarterfinal pairings

  • 0

STATE QUARTERFINALS

(Times, dates, sites TBA)

BOYS' BASKETBALL

VHSL CLASS 6

Washington-Liberty at Hayfield

Fairfax at South Lakes

James River-Midlothian at Patriot

Battlefield at Manchester

VHSL CLASS 5

Indian River/Bayside loser at Highland Springs

Glen Allen at Indian River/Bayside winner

Albemarle/Riverside loser at Maury

Menchville at Albemarle/Riverside winner

VHSL CLASS 4

E.C. Glass at Loudoun County

Loudoun Valley at Western Albemarle

Jamestown at Varina

People are also reading…

Henrico at King's Fork

VHSL CLASS 3

Northside at Spotswood

Fluvanna at Cave Spring

Petersburg/Hopewell loser at Skyline

William Monroe at Petersburg/Hopewell winner

VSHL CLASS 2

Virginia High at Radford

James River at Union

Greensville at Central Woodstock

East Rockingham at John Marshall

VHSL CLASS 1

Washington & Lee at Altavista

Buffalo Gap at Lancaster

Eastside at Fort Chiswell/Auburn winner

Fort Chiswell/Auburn loser at Twin Springs

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

VHSL CLASS 6

Langley at Robinson

Edison at James Madison

James River-Midlothian at Osbourn Park

Woodbridge at Thomas Dale

VHSL CLASS 5

Briar Woods/Woodgrove loser at Glen Allen

Highland Springs at Briar Woods/Woodgrove winner

Princess Anne/Kempsville loser at Menchville

Norview at Princess Anne/Kempsville winner

VHSL CLASS 4

Manor at Eastern View

Powhatan at King's Fork

E.C. Glass at Millbrook

Pulaski County at Sherando

VHSL CLASS 3

Staunton River at Spotswood

Fort Defiance at Carroll County

New Kent/Lakeland loser at Meridian

Brentsville at New Kent/Lakeland winner

VSHL CLASS 2

Gate City at Radford

Alleghany at Central-Wise

Bunswick at Luray

Clarke County at John Marshall 

VHSL CLASS 1

Grundy at Auburn/Parry McCluer winner

Auburn/Parry McCluer loser at Honaker

Rappahannock at Rappahannock County

Buffalo Gap at West Point

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to make out of the MLB's deadline extension

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert