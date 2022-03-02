 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VHSL state basketball quarterfinal pairings

  • 0
VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

FRIDAY'S STATE QUARTERFINALS

(7 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

VHSL CLASS 6

Washington-Liberty at Hayfield

Fairfax at South Lakes

James River-Midlothian at Patriot

Battlefield at Manchester

VHSL CLASS 5

Albemarle at Highland Springs

Glen Allen at Riverside

Indian River at Maury

Menchville at Bayside

VHSL CLASS 4

E.C. Glass at Loudoun County

Loudoun Valley at Western Albemarle

Jamestown at Varina

Henrico at King’s Fork, 7:30

VHSL CLASS 3

Northside at Spotswood, 8

Fluvanna at Cave Spring

Hopewell at Skyline

William Monroe at Petersburg

VSHL CLASS 2

Virginia High at Radford

James River at Union

Greensville at Central Woodstock

East Rockingham at John Marshall, 7:30

VHSL CLASS 1

Washington & Lee at Altavista

Buffalo Gap at Lancaster

Eastside at Auburn

Fort Chiswell at Twin Springs

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

VHSL CLASS 6

Langley at Robinson

Edison at James Madison

James River-Midlothian at Osbourn Park

Woodbridge at Thomas Dale

VHSL CLASS 5

Briar Woods at Glen Allen

Highland Springs at Woodgrove

Kempsville at Menchville

Norview at Princess Anne

VHSL CLASS 4

Manor at Eastern View

Powhatan at King’s Fork, 5:30

Pulaski County at Sherando, 6

E.C. Glass at Millbrook, 6:30

VHSL CLASS 3

Staunton River at Spotswood, 6

Fort Defiance at Carroll County

New Kent at Meridian

Brentsville at Lakeland

VSHL CLASS 2

Gate City at Radford, 5:30

Alleghany at Central-Wise

Brunswick at Luray, 6:30

Clarke County at John Marshall, 5:30

VHSL CLASS 1

Grundy at Parry McCluer, 6

Auburn at Honaker, 6

Rappahannock at Rappahannock County

Buffalo Gap at West Point

