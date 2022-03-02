VHSL state basketball quarterfinal pairings

FRIDAY'S STATE QUARTERFINALS
(7 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Washington-Liberty at Hayfield
Fairfax at South Lakes
James River-Midlothian at Patriot
Battlefield at Manchester
VHSL CLASS 5
Albemarle at Highland Springs
Glen Allen at Riverside
Indian River at Maury
Menchville at Bayside
VHSL CLASS 4
E.C. Glass at Loudoun County
Loudoun Valley at Western Albemarle
Jamestown at Varina
Henrico at King’s Fork, 7:30
People are also reading…
VHSL CLASS 3
Northside at Spotswood, 8
Fluvanna at Cave Spring
Hopewell at Skyline
William Monroe at Petersburg
VSHL CLASS 2
Virginia High at Radford
James River at Union
Greensville at Central Woodstock
East Rockingham at John Marshall, 7:30
VHSL CLASS 1
Washington & Lee at Altavista
Buffalo Gap at Lancaster
Eastside at Auburn
Fort Chiswell at Twin Springs
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Langley at Robinson
Edison at James Madison
James River-Midlothian at Osbourn Park
Woodbridge at Thomas Dale
VHSL CLASS 5
Briar Woods at Glen Allen
Highland Springs at Woodgrove
Kempsville at Menchville
Norview at Princess Anne
VHSL CLASS 4
Manor at Eastern View
Powhatan at King’s Fork, 5:30
Pulaski County at Sherando, 6
E.C. Glass at Millbrook, 6:30
VHSL CLASS 3
Staunton River at Spotswood, 6
Fort Defiance at Carroll County
New Kent at Meridian
Brentsville at Lakeland
VSHL CLASS 2
Gate City at Radford, 5:30
Alleghany at Central-Wise
Brunswick at Luray, 6:30
Clarke County at John Marshall, 5:30
VHSL CLASS 1
Grundy at Parry McCluer, 6
Auburn at Honaker, 6
Rappahannock at Rappahannock County
Buffalo Gap at West Point