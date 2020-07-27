The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee voted Monday morning to adopt a model for restarting sports in December.

The Executive Committee approved Model 3 by a 34-1 vote.

The model allows winter sports to run Dec. 14-Feb. 20, fall sports (including football) to take place Feb. 15-May 1 and spring sports to start April 12 and end June 26.

The first contest in each sport would be played exactly two weeks after the start date for practice. Model 3 calls for teams to play 60 percent of their original proposed schedule.

There hasn’t been a determination for postseason play. VHSL executive director Billy Haun said scheduling and postseasons will be finalized by Aug. 31. The VHSL has had discussions about a bowl game to culminate the football season rather than the typical playoff format.

