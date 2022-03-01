VISAA basketball playoffs: Carmel rolls past Trinity, prepares for tougher test ahead

The Carmel School boys’ basketball team held a 34-point lead in the fourth quarter Tuesday night when head coach Kerry Williams reinserted his starters.

Williams wasn’t intending to run up the score on visiting Trinity School at Meadow View in a VISAA Division III first-round playoff game. He wanted to see if the Wildcats’ regulars had what it takes to play a stall offense-–something they’ve rarely had an opportunity to do in a battle-tested season.

Carmel cruised to a 69–32 victory over the Tempest, setting the stage for a much tougher state quarterfinal contest Wednesday at Roanoke Catholic at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats (15–16) have played a rigorous schedule, and Williams is hopeful that pays off with a deep postseason run.

“I think it’s going to be a real mental game going on in these playoffs,” Carmel junior guard Aaron Brown said. “Starting with Blue Ridge over the summer, we’ve been playing some big hitters. That’s prepared us for this moment we’re in now.”

The Wildcats were paced Tuesday by a game-high 27 points from senior swingman Moussa Berete.

Eleven different players scored with Berete the only one in double figures. He scored 24 points in a sizzling first-half as he sank six of his seven 3-pointers.

Brown said Berete was “on fire” as the extra time he spends shooting after practice showed on the court.

“I just tried to be aggressive early,” Berete said. “I put an emphasis on getting going early and I hit the first couple of 3s. I just kept trying to be aggressive early and often.”

The Tempest had no answers.

Trinity’s Mike Christenson scored the first basket of the game but the Tempest never led again. They trailed 23–8 after the first quarter and 46–18 at halftime.

The outcome was similar to an 84–39 victory for the Wildcats over Grace Christian in the Virginia Metro Athletic Conference championship game on Friday. But Carmel expects the competition to stiffen as it seeks to reach the state semifinals for the second time in the past three years.

“We’re a really good team, a tough team,” Berete said. “I feel like we can definitely be better defensively and have more energy early and often. But today was a good step. We can definitely build on this and try to make a good run in these playoffs.”

Williams is in his first year as head coach. He took over for Toby Campbell, who rejuvenated the program in 2018.

Williams said it took a while for this group to jell, but he believes it’s coming together at the right time.

If the Wildcats can get past Roanoke Catholic they’ll play in the state semifinals at Virginia State University on Friday.

With back-to-back games and a three-hour trip to Roanoke looming, he said it’s important for his team to get plenty of rest and be mentally sharp.

“You really want guys gaining as many experiences as possible playing high level competition in hostile environments,” Williams said. “Fortunately for us, we’ve done that a lot this year … But experience is only one thing. We still have to bring it and show that those experiences helped.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.