 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington Football Team report card
0 comments

Washington Football Team report card

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Quarterbacks—C: Allen provided a spark before his injury, but Smith's input was mostly inspirational. 

Running backs—C–:  Gibson and McKissic combined for 11 receptions but only 30 yards on the ground.

Receivers—D–: Terry McLaurin's 12-yard catch was the longest reception of the day by a Washington wideout. 

Offensive line—F: This group allowed eight sacks and got dominated by one of the NFL's best fronts.

Defensive line—C: This group got to Jared Goff only once and failed to get off the field on third down.

Linebackers—D: Jon Bostic had a forgettable day in pass coverage and one glaring missed tackle.

Secondary—C–: Kendall Fuller's third interception hardly atoned for several blown coverages.

Special teams—B: Tress Way averaged 51.1 yards per punt. See? There was something positive.

Coaching—D: Neither Scott Turner nor Jack Del Rio had an answer for anything Sean McVay's team did.

—Steve DeShazo

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert