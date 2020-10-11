Washington Football Team report card

Quarterbacks—C: Allen provided a spark before his injury, but Smith's input was mostly inspirational.

Running backs—C–: Gibson and McKissic combined for 11 receptions but only 30 yards on the ground.

Receivers—D–: Terry McLaurin's 12-yard catch was the longest reception of the day by a Washington wideout.

Offensive line—F: This group allowed eight sacks and got dominated by one of the NFL's best fronts.

Defensive line—C: This group got to Jared Goff only once and failed to get off the field on third down.

Linebackers—D: Jon Bostic had a forgettable day in pass coverage and one glaring missed tackle.

Secondary—C–: Kendall Fuller's third interception hardly atoned for several blown coverages.

Special teams—B: Tress Way averaged 51.1 yards per punt. See? There was something positive.

Coaching—D: Neither Scott Turner nor Jack Del Rio had an answer for anything Sean McVay's team did.

—Steve DeShazo