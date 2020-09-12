 Skip to main content
Washington-Philadelphia keys
Washington Football

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

1. ASKIN’ (A LOT) OF HASKINS

Few knowledgeable observers expected much from Dwayne Haskins Jr. in his rookie season in Washington, and his reviews were modest at best. That isn’t the case this year, as he’s earned the starting quarterback--and praise from his new coaching staff. Today, he’ll start to show if it’s justified--and it won’t come easily against one of the NFL’s best defensive fronts (and a defense that added elite cornerback Darius Slay in free agency). Look for lots of quick passes and creativity, but Haskins will need to read his keys and act quickly.

2. CUT TO THE CHASE

In Philadelphia’s two relatively narrow victories over Washington last season, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passed for a combined 579 yards and six touchdowns, without an interception. He was sacked just three times. Washington invested the No. 2 overall draft pick in an elite pass-rusher, Chase Young, in an attempt to jump-start a mediocre defense. He’ll line up across from a couple of veterans: 38-year-old left tackle Jason Peters or 30-year-old Lane Johnson, who’s nursing an ankle injury. He’ll need to disrupt Wentz’s timing if Washington hopes to spring an upset.

3. UNCHARTED WATERS

If any team should be prepared for a pandemic-induced lack of fan support, it’s Washington. Home games in recent years have seen dwindling attendance and a growing number of visiting teams’ jerseys in the stands. There will be no fans in the stands at FedEx Field today, which could make for a somewhat surreal experience. With no preseason games to draw upon, don’t expect either team to be in midseason form. Washington’s best hope for an upset may be to force sloppy play by the visitors.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Philadelphia 27, Washington 13

OFFENSE

QB—7 Dwayne Haskins Jr.

RB—41 J.D. McKissic

WR—17 Terry McLaurin

WR—80 Dontrelle Inman

WR—15 Steven Sims Jr.

TE—82 Logan Thomas

LT—74 Geron Christian Sr.

LG—67 Wes Martin

C—73 Chase Roullier

RG—75 Brandon Scherff

RT—76 Morgan Moses

K—3 Dustin Hopkins

DEFENSE

DE—99 Chase Young

DT—94 Daron Payne

DT—93 Jonathan Allen

DE—90 Montez Sweat

OLB—51 Shaun Dion Hamilton

MLB—53 Jon Bostic

OLB—54 Kevin Pierre–Louis

CB—20 Jimmy Moreland

CB—23 Ronald Darby

SS—26 Landon Collins

FS—30 Troy Apke

P—5 Tress Way

OFFENSE

QB—11 Carson Wentz

RB—26 Miles Sanders

WR—10 DeSean Jackson

WR—18 Jalen Reagor

WR—84 Greg Ward

TE—86 Zach Ertz

LT—71 Jason Peters

LG—73 Isaac Seumalo

C—62 Jason Kelce

RG—69 Matt Pryor

RT—65 Lane Johnson

K—4 Jake Elliott

DEFENSE

RE—96 Derek Barnett

RT—97 Malik Jackson

LT—91 Fletcher Cox

LE—55 Brandon Graham

OLB—Nathan Gerry

MLB—57 T.J. Edwards

OLB—50 Duke Riley

RCB—29 Avonte Maddox

LCB—24 Darius Slay

SS—23 Rodney McLeod

FS—21 Jalen Mills

P—1 Cameron Johnston

