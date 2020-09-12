Washington-Philadelphia keys

1. ASKIN’ (A LOT) OF HASKINS
Few knowledgeable observers expected much from Dwayne Haskins Jr. in his rookie season in Washington, and his reviews were modest at best. That isn’t the case this year, as he’s earned the starting quarterback--and praise from his new coaching staff. Today, he’ll start to show if it’s justified--and it won’t come easily against one of the NFL’s best defensive fronts (and a defense that added elite cornerback Darius Slay in free agency). Look for lots of quick passes and creativity, but Haskins will need to read his keys and act quickly.
2. CUT TO THE CHASE
In Philadelphia’s two relatively narrow victories over Washington last season, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passed for a combined 579 yards and six touchdowns, without an interception. He was sacked just three times. Washington invested the No. 2 overall draft pick in an elite pass-rusher, Chase Young, in an attempt to jump-start a mediocre defense. He’ll line up across from a couple of veterans: 38-year-old left tackle Jason Peters or 30-year-old Lane Johnson, who’s nursing an ankle injury. He’ll need to disrupt Wentz’s timing if Washington hopes to spring an upset.
3. UNCHARTED WATERS
If any team should be prepared for a pandemic-induced lack of fan support, it’s Washington. Home games in recent years have seen dwindling attendance and a growing number of visiting teams’ jerseys in the stands. There will be no fans in the stands at FedEx Field today, which could make for a somewhat surreal experience. With no preseason games to draw upon, don’t expect either team to be in midseason form. Washington’s best hope for an upset may be to force sloppy play by the visitors.
PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:
Philadelphia 27, Washington 13
OFFENSE
QB—7 Dwayne Haskins Jr.
RB—41 J.D. McKissic
WR—17 Terry McLaurin
WR—80 Dontrelle Inman
WR—15 Steven Sims Jr.
TE—82 Logan Thomas
LT—74 Geron Christian Sr.
LG—67 Wes Martin
C—73 Chase Roullier
RG—75 Brandon Scherff
RT—76 Morgan Moses
K—3 Dustin Hopkins
DEFENSE
DE—99 Chase Young
DT—94 Daron Payne
DT—93 Jonathan Allen
DE—90 Montez Sweat
OLB—51 Shaun Dion Hamilton
MLB—53 Jon Bostic
OLB—54 Kevin Pierre–Louis
CB—20 Jimmy Moreland
CB—23 Ronald Darby
SS—26 Landon Collins
FS—30 Troy Apke
P—5 Tress Way
OFFENSE
QB—11 Carson Wentz
RB—26 Miles Sanders
WR—10 DeSean Jackson
WR—18 Jalen Reagor
WR—84 Greg Ward
TE—86 Zach Ertz
LT—71 Jason Peters
LG—73 Isaac Seumalo
C—62 Jason Kelce
RG—69 Matt Pryor
RT—65 Lane Johnson
K—4 Jake Elliott
DEFENSE
RE—96 Derek Barnett
RT—97 Malik Jackson
LT—91 Fletcher Cox
LE—55 Brandon Graham
OLB—Nathan Gerry
MLB—57 T.J. Edwards
OLB—50 Duke Riley
RCB—29 Avonte Maddox
LCB—24 Darius Slay
SS—23 Rodney McLeod
FS—21 Jalen Mills
P—1 Cameron Johnston
