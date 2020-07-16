Former James Monroe High School football standout Jeff Scott is the new assistant director of pro scouting/advance coordinator for Washington’s NFL team.
Scott has been with the team since 2012 in various roles and has been a pro scout since 2014. In 2018, he was promoted to director of football strategy/scout under former head coach Jay Gruden.
His new duties will include overseeing weekly analysis of upcoming opponents and evaluating players before free agency and the NFL draft.
“Upon my arrival to Washington in January, Jeff Scott was one of the members of the previous staff that I immediately pinpointed as someone that fits the culture I am creating here,” new head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement released by the team. “I look forward to continuing to work with Jeff along with Kyle Smith and the rest of the personnel department as we head into the 2020 season.”
Scott was a standout quarterback and defensive back at JM, leading the Yellow Jackets to an 11-1 record and a state semifinal berth as a senior in 2003.
He then graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Davidson College, where he played defensive back from 2004-07. During his sophomore season in 2005, he led the Pioneer Football League in fumbles forced.
Scott received his Master’s degree in sports management from Georgetown University in 2012.
Also in Washington, longtime broadcaster Larry Michael announced Wednesday he’s leaving the team after 16 years, the latest in a series of changes within the organization.
Michael released a statement saying he’s “retiring” from his position. In addition to being the “Voice of the Washington Redskins” on radio and hosting the TV show “Redskins Nation,” Michael served as a senior vice president and the team’s chief content officer.
He was a close ally of owner Dan Snyder and former president Bruce Allen, who was fired after last season.
“After 16 great years my time with the organization is over,” Michael said. “As a lifelong Washingtonian, I was blessed to work with a lot of great people. I want to thank everyone who contributed over the years. I’m especially grateful to Dan Snyder for giving me the opportunity. On to the next chapter.”
