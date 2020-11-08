Washington report card

Quarterbacks—C: Three interceptions spoiled Alex Smith's otherwise sharp day in relief of the injured Kyle Allen.

Running backs—D-: This group got only nine carries, and Gibson's fumble on a reception was an early detriment.

Receivers—A-: Cam Sims could be the complementary piece to Terry McLaurin in jump-starting the passing game.

Offensive line—C-: New York's pass pressure resulted in Allen's injury and both of Smith's costly late interceptions.

Defensive line—D: The Giants ran at will for 166 yards, with former teammate Alfred Morris picking up 67 on nine carries.

Linebackers—C: Jon Bostic, Kevin Pierre–Louis and Cole Holcomb weren't major factors on a defense that struggled to get off the field.

Secondary—B-: In his first start, rookie safety Kamren Curl made a team-high 11 tackles, including a sack, and two hurries.

Special teams—C: Isaiah Wright's fumble of a first-quarter punt put Washington in an early hole it never escaped.