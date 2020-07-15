Culpeper County’s own Baseball Hall of Famer, home-run slugger and rocket-fast center fielder John Preston “Pete” Hill, is the topic of a new short film debuting Tuesday night on the big screen at the new Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark as part of Jackie Robinson Legacy Night honoring the 100th anniversary of Negro Leagues Baseball.
Unknown to most and forgotten by history for many years, Hill comes to life in the three-minute video, “Fredericksburg Baseball History Minute: Culpeper’s Pete Hill,” that will show on the video board at FredNats Park with a free screening of the 2013 film, “42: The Jackie Robinson Story.”
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the program will start at 7 p.m. with distanced seating on blankets limited to the first 1,000 fans. Masks are strongly encouraged.
While Robinson’s contributions to Black baseball are well known, the video on predecessor Hill will likely be a first-time introduction for many in attendance. Reva historian Zann Nelson extensively researched Hill in establishing his Culpeper County connection and proper name. She said a vast number of achievements by people of color prior to the 1960s and ‘70s have been untold or covered up.
“This eradication of history by omission distorts and denies the full story and acts as a tool for the perpetuation of myths and bias,” said former Star-Exponent columnist Nelson, president of History Quest. “Pete Hill is a role model not simply for children of color, but in a grander way for all who come from hardship and meager beginnings, but through grit, perseverance and faith rise to their best capacity.”
Hill lived and played ball in a segregated world, she added.
“He was well respected during his life as a ball player, but never enjoyed that equality of his abilities matched against the white players, not until after his death,” Nelson said. “The record is clear now … that he was a super power and had he been allowed could have excelled on the white field.”
Born 1884 in the village of Buena near Rapidan, Hill, the son of former slaves, was a pre-League pioneer known for his speed and power. He finished the 1919 season in Detroit with 28 home runs, one less than Babe Ruth hit in his breakthrough final season with the Red Sox. Hill moved from rural Culpeper with his mother and two brothers at a very early age. It was in Pittsburgh, Pa. that he learned to play ball.
The Hill video showing for the first time Tuesday night is part of a long-term local baseball history project of partners FredNats, Germanna Community College, Dovetail Cultural Resources and the Fredericksburg Area Museum. A local baseball history wall will be unveiled in August. Germanna Community College graduate Ben Onguene narrates the video, saying baseball was segregated until Robinson broke the color line in 1947.
“One hundred years ago, Hill emerged from Culpeper County to become one of the most feared hitters in the game,” Onguene says, noting Hill had a career .362 batting average.
Pete Hill’s great-great nephew, Ron Hill, of Maryland was the one who worked with Nelson more than a decade ago to prove his uncle was from Culpeper County and to correct his name (formerly listed as Joseph Hill) at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. He has continued to learn and talk about the baseball pioneer and is currently working with an author on a book about Pete Hill.
Ron Hill emphasized Black history in America has been ignored or misrepresented. It was Black baseball players who started night games, he said. And the reason why the Negro Leagues folded is because the white teams wanted Robinson for his ability to draw massive crowds, Hill said.
“They wanted to make the money that Robinson was bringing in, they wanted to bring him into the fold so they could capitalize on that,” he said.
Hill added it was important for him to correct the record about his ancestor.
“People don’t have any idea of our history. That’s why I was fighting for my uncle to put the history out there because he’s forgotten yet he’s one of the best ball players of all time,” Hill said. He recognized it is a great gesture his uncle was being recognized at FredNats Park.
“It’s one of the best things that could happen in our society right now for our young people to look at his family—he was 20 years out of slavery when he came to Pittsburgh—and to see what he accomplished,” Hill said.
Tuesday’s event will include an awards ceremony for winners of the Jackie Robinson Writing Contest and a celebration of FredNats owner Art Silber’s 80th birthday. Silber got to know Robinson as a boy and is a lifelong admirer. At 7 years old, Silber was in attendance at that famous 1947 game.
“My dad grew up as a kid in Brooklyn a half block from Ebbetts Field,” said Art’s son, Seth Silber. “He would stand on a corner and wait for Robinson to park his car and then walk with him to the players’ entrance. He did that for several years.”
Dr. Kerri S. Barile, president and principal investigator for Dovetail, the group collaborating on the local baseball history project, said local baseball games were segregated into the late 19th and 20th century.
“Like many communities, one of the first places that baseball was integrated in our area was the sandlot,” Barile said. “... many people talked about being kids and playing on the old baseball fields there and how all of the sandlot games were inclusive. This wasn’t just black and white, but also boys and girls. They just wanted to play good ball, and social barriers were not in play.”
The professional players who emerged from those sandlots, including Pete Hill, are a guiding light regardless of the time period, Nelson said: “They illustrate the value of diligence, ingenuity, hard work, faith and a never-say-die attitude. His legacy is a source of pride and instills hope for us all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.