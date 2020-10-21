YMCA Turkey Trot gets green light

Rappahannock Area YMCA CEO Barney Reiley admits that “it would’ve been a tough pill to swallow” had his organization been unable (or unwilling) to hold its annual Turkey Trot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 5-kilometer Thanksgiving morning race helps fund several of the YMCA’s programs, including assistance for families who qualify for free or reduced-price membership based on financial hardship.

Said Reiley: “We had to make that decision: Do we feel confident that we can do this?”

To find out, Reiley and his staff studied races around the country and sat down with Fredericksburg Economic and Tourism Director Bill Freehling and other city officials. Together, they drafted a plan that mitigated risk while allowing a local tradition to go uninterrupted in the face of a once-in-a-century public health crisis.

The result? The 28th annual YMCA Turkey Trot is alive and gobbling, even if it will look significantly different than its previous iterations.

“I think this is exactly what people are yearning for,” Reiley said, “to be able to safely transition back and participate in some of the things they were used to. … It has to be carefully planned, it has to have the support of the runners, but we can do it.”