YMCA Turkey Trot gets green light

Rappahannock Area YMCA CEO Barney Reiley admits that “it would’ve been a tough pill to swallow” had his organization been unable (or unwilling) to hold its annual Turkey Trot due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 5-kilometer Thanksgiving morning race helps fund several of the YMCA’s programs, including assistance for families who qualify for free or reduced-price membership based on financial hardship.
Said Reiley: “We had to make that decision: Do we feel confident that we can do this?”
To find out, Reiley and his staff studied races around the country and sat down with Fredericksburg Economic and Tourism Director Bill Freehling and other city officials. Together, they drafted a plan that mitigated risk while allowing a local tradition to go uninterrupted in the face of a once-in-a-century public health crisis.
The result? The 28th annual YMCA Turkey Trot is alive and gobbling, even if it will look significantly different than its previous iterations.
“I think this is exactly what people are yearning for,” Reiley said, “to be able to safely transition back and participate in some of the things they were used to. … It has to be carefully planned, it has to have the support of the runners, but we can do it.”
This year’s race, set for Nov. 26, will start earlier in order to accommodate six waves of runners. The fastest three waves are scheduled to begin at 7:15 a.m., staggered by five minutes, followed by a 25-minute break to clear the course before the final three heats commence. Each wave will be limited to 300 runners.
There’s no race-day registration this year, and runners are required to register electronically prior to packet pickup, race director Kelly Weise said. On race morning, they’ll wait in their cars and tune into a predetermined radio station for their heat to be announced.
“We’re going to try to be very creative,” Reiley said.
Also new to this year’s event is a virtual option for those runners who aren’t comfortable gathering on race day or who find themselves out of town on Thanksgiving morning. While not eligible for age-group prizes, virtual participants can choose their own 5K course and upload results using the RaceJoy app through Thanksgiving weekend.
“It’s just the luxury of knowing that you’re safe,” Weise said. “Roll out of the bed and feel free to run.”
The race fee is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the mile and half-mile races, which are being held virtually this year. Anyone who signs up by Nov. 10 is guaranteed to receive a long-sleeved T-shirt.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top-five overall placers, and Dick’s Sporting Goods is providing gift certificates for the top three finishers in each age group. All awards will be mailed to avoid post-race lingering.
The starting line has been pushed back 600 feet to the entrance of James Monroe High School, a change that was made to allow for a separate finish line on Fall Hill Avenue. Otherwise, the course is unchanged from previous years, except for the lack of a water station.
Upon crossing the finish line, runners will pick up a “grab and go” bag consisting of a banana and bottled water and immediately begin the cool down walk back to their cars.
There’s still a pandemic, after all.
“We will be in and out, and hopefully some people might sleep in and never knew we came,” Weise said.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco
