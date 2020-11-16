YMCA Turkey Trot goes virtual

Despite careful planning for an in-person race, organizers of the Rappahannock YMCA Turkey Trot announced that the annual 5K Thanksgiving morning run will be forced to transition to an all-virtual event this year.

Last Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced COVID-19 restrictions that included a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 25 people. The annual Turkey Trot routinely draws at least 2,000 runners.

Prior to the new restrictions, organizers had implemented race-day COVID-19 mitigation measures such as staggering runners in waves of fewer than 300, prohibiting spectators at the finish line and eliminating paper sign-ups.

In a release sent to runners on Sunday night, Rappahannock YMCA CEO Barney Reiley implored those who’ve already signed up not to seek a refund and instead to consider their registration fees a donation to the YMCA. The organization has already incurred about $20,000 of race-related expenses two weeks prior to the anticipated run date, Reiley said.

“I ask that you receive your shirt (shirts that have been ordered, and must be paid for) and please do the Turkey Trot virtually in honor of those individuals who cannot run,” Reiley wrote in the release. “In other words, let’s take a disappointing situation and make this a ‘gratitude run.’