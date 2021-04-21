Spotsylvania American Legion post honors World War II veteran for 50 years of membership

Five members of Spotsylvania County’s American Legion Post 320 headed off on their motorcycles on a nice, sunny afternoon last Friday.

Their trip wasn’t just a joyride. The military veterans were on a mission to honor a World War II veteran for his service to the country as well as the legion club, where Robert Dickinson has been a member for 50 years.

The American Legion is a U.S. military veteran organization that promotes patriotism. Post 320 also has a motorcycle club, American Legion Riders, headed by Joseph Nemes, who also serves as the American Legion Post 320 “first vice.”

The group uses motorcycle trips to promote the legion and war veterans, and Friday was one more way for them to reach out to a veteran.

Dickinson is 95 and not very active nowadays. He is wheelchair bound and has numerous caretakers who watch after him, but he heartily welcomed his visitors and held court in his living room for about half an hour.

After the war ended, Dickinson said he returned to his native Spotsylvania County, where he and his brother ran a lumber business. The sawmill they ran is just about a mile from Dickinson’s home near Lake Anna. He also raised cattle on the property where he now lives.