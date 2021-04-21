Spotsylvania American Legion post honors World War II veteran for 50 years of membership

Five members of Spotsylvania County’s American Legion Post 320 headed off on their motorcycles on a nice, sunny afternoon last Friday.
Their trip wasn’t just a joyride. The military veterans were on a mission to honor a World War II veteran for his service to the country as well as the legion club, where Robert Dickinson has been a member for 50 years.
The American Legion is a U.S. military veteran organization that promotes patriotism. Post 320 also has a motorcycle club, American Legion Riders, headed by Joseph Nemes, who also serves as the American Legion Post 320 “first vice.”
The group uses motorcycle trips to promote the legion and war veterans, and Friday was one more way for them to reach out to a veteran.
Dickinson is 95 and not very active nowadays. He is wheelchair bound and has numerous caretakers who watch after him, but he heartily welcomed his visitors and held court in his living room for about half an hour.
After the war ended, Dickinson said he returned to his native Spotsylvania County, where he and his brother ran a lumber business. The sawmill they ran is just about a mile from Dickinson’s home near Lake Anna. He also raised cattle on the property where he now lives.
Dickinson was drafted into the U.S. Army as a teenager and said he didn’t necessarily plan on fighting in such a momentous war, which started in 1939 and ended in 1945 and involved much of the world’s countries.
“No, I didn’t expect it, but I take what comes,” he said from his wheelchair in the living room, its walls covered with family photos. His wife died in 2010. He has three children, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dickinson served in Germany for two years, and he has a signature story, about the time he delivered a tractor-trailer load of fruit cakes to American soldiers in Austria.
When he returned to Germany after the delivery, U.S. military police stopped his rig and said they wanted to search it for German prisoners who had unloaded the fruitcakes but couldn’t be found.
Turned out there were six German soldiers hiding in the trailer.
“You can’t blame ’em for that,” Dickinson said with a smile.
Dickinson also noted the somber side of his war experience—the many who died.
“I’m extremely lucky,” he said. “A lot of the men that went with me in World War II didn’t come back. God was with me. He let me come back.”
Of the 16 million Americans who fought in World War II, 418,500 were killed, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. There were 15 million battle deaths and 25 million wounded from all nations in the war. There were 45 million civilian deaths in the war.
The number of surviving World War II veterans is dwindling.
In 2020, the veteran’s administration projected the surviving U.S. WWII veteran population to be about 325,000. The projection for 2021 is closer to 200,000.
Asked if he knows any fellow soldiers from the war who are still around, Dickinson thought for a moment before answering.
“I don’t believe I do,” he said.
Nemes thanked Dickinson for his service.
“We couldn’t let this pass by without recognizing your achievements,” he said of Dickinson’s service to the country and the American Legion.
“I appreciate it, but I don’t think I deserve any more credit than anybody else in the American Legion,” Dickinson said.
The group noted that 50 years is long time, then Dickinson pointed out that he also was awarded for 60 years of service with the Partlow Ruritan Club.
“Well, 10 more years and we’ll catch up,” Nemes joked as the group said they’d come back to see him in a decade.
Dickinson chuckled and shook their hands.
“Alright,” he said, “I’m gonna hold my part of it.”
