Spotsylvania man pleads guilty in federal fraud case

A Spotsylvania County man pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge Monday for his role in a scheme in which hundreds of thousands of dollars was fraudulently obtained from the government and others, court records show.

Eric Wilhoit II, 28, will face the possibility of up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 25 in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.

According to federal court records, Wilhoit and several codefendants engaged in a complicated scheme that netted between $550,000 and $3.5 million dollars. The scheme involved mail theft, bank fraud and pandemic unemployment benefits.

Wilhoit's siblings, Odyssey Wilhoit, 23, and Jeremiah Wilhoit, 26, and his cousin, 26-year-old Jeremiah Wilhoit, were all been indicted as part of the scheme. Jaleai Morrison, 23, of Temple, Ga. pleaded guilty and will also be sentenced Jan. 25.

Court records state that between December 2020 and March 2021, Eric Wilhoit fraudulently applied for and received pandemic benefits by using the names and information of identity theft victims. The conspirators used illegally obtained "arrow keys" to open mailboxes in Northern Virginia and elsewhere and stole such things as checks, bank records and tax information. The group altered the checks and deposited them in accounts the money was not intended for and used ill-gotten information to apply for and receive benefits.

Odyssey Wilhoit continued her bank fraud scheme at least through July of this year, court records allege.

Eric Wilhoit admitted in court that he instructed the others on how to make the phony claims and used anonymous email addresses as part of the scheme. He said he and others made significant cash withdrawals and bought luxury goods with the benefits, such as a diamond ring.

Court records state that Wilhoit led law enforcement on a high-speed chase when they were attempting to arrest him, resulting in a crash with his minor children in the backseat.

Between May 2020 and January of this year, court records state, the Virginia Employment Commission paid at least $665,000 to the defendants. Seized from an apartment in McLean in March 2021 as part of the investigation were checks, bank and tax records belonging to others, a stolen USPS arrow key and $50,000 in cash.