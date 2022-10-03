St. James’ House celebrates its fall opening

St. James’ House is celebrating its fall opening this week, with hours from 1–4 p.m. daily through Saturday. Visitors can see a collection of antiques and decorative arts and stroll the gardens afterward.

Open to the public for tours only two weeks a year, the historic site was originally home to attorney James Mercer. He was a member of the Virginia House of Burgesses, the first judge of the General Court in Fredericksburg, and the attorney who drew up the will of Mary Washington. Mercer built the house on land once owned by George Washington’s brother-in-law Fielding Lewis.

Above: St. James’ House, part of the Washington Heritage Museums, is in the process of being painted. According to Anne Darron, executive director of the Washington Heritage Museums, the painting project is made possible with support from the Duff McDuff Green, Jr. Fund of The Community Foundation.

Right: The home houses a lovely collection of art, including this c. 1760 painting of George III, then Prince of Wales.

Admission is $5 per person, free for WHM members. For more information, call 540/373-5630 or visit WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.