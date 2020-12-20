 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford Christmas Parade
0 comments

Stafford Christmas Parade

  • 0

Cars lined up to catch a glimpse of Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday in Stafford. Many turned out for the annual Stafford Christmas Parade at the Agricultural Fairgrounds, including Sierra Watson (right) and her son Chase. The parade, organized by Gordon Shelton, also featured a Nativity scene from Calvary Chapel, The Grinch and other villains of Christmas aboard the Fredericksburg Regional Transit float, fire trucks and a scouting group.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert