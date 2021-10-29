Stafford fire chief charged with molesting boy in 2016

The chief of a volunteer fire department in Stafford County was arrested Friday on charges that he sexually molested a teenage boy back in 2016, police said.

Gerald Samuel Moore, 28, of Stafford is charged with three counts of forcible sodomy. Moore is the chief of the Brooke Volunteer Fire Department, but was a volunteer with the Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department at the time of the alleged offenses.

The alleged victim was a juvenile in 2016, but is now an adult, police said. Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the victim was not affiliated with any Stafford department, but at least some of the offenses allegedly took place at the Hartwood department.

Kimmitz said county detectives executed search warrants at the Brooke department on Andrew Chapel Road and at a county home Friday and seized potential evidence at both locations. Kimmitz declined to say how the allegations came to the attention of the Sheriff's Office.

Warrants show that the three charged offenses took place in May, July and September, 2016. Moore has been placed on administrative leave by the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department pending the outcome of the investigation, which is headed by Detective J.G. Wright III.

