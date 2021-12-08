Stafford High School theater presents modern fairy tale play to raise money for competition

Stafford High School theater students will host several fundraising events to support its trip to compete at the Southeastern Theater Conference in March. Their production of “The Secret in the Wings” received top honors for individual and group achievements, including Best Play, Best Actress, two All-Star Cast acting awards, and Outstanding Technical Merit at the Virginia Theatre Association Conference last month.

“We are so very proud of the hard work of our students, but the trip to Memphis will be an expensive one,” SHS Theater Director Michael D’Addario. “Our students will be working very hard over the next few months to raise funds to support this trip. With no live performances in the past two years, and therefore no source of revenue, we are asking our community to support their efforts by attending one of the many upcoming fundraisers.”

The next fundraising event will be held Dec. 9–11 with performances of “Seven in One Blow,” a modern fairy tale play for all ages based on “The Brave Little Tailor.” Showtimes: Dec. 9–10 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Stafford High School theater. Admission is $4 for children, students and seniors, and $6 for adults. Other events include Spirit Night at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburger, South Gateway Drive, on Jan. 11; and Stafford County Improv Fest on Feb. 10. Purchase tickets at staffordhs.seatyourself.biz.