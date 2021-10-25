Stafford man facing charges following chase, crash that left him, two others hospitalized

A young Stafford man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy pursuit through the county Sunday night that ended with serious injuries to him and two people in another vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Mine Road near Garrisonville Road in North Stafford shortly after 9 p.m., Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Police said the driver was driving recklessly and appeared to be intoxicated.

The driver declined to stop and headed west on Garrisonville Road (State Route 610) to Rock Hill Church Road. Deputies briefly lost sight of the fleeing vehicle, but eventually spotted it turning onto U.S. 17 from Poplar Road at the southern end of the county.

Kimmitz said the driver continued south on U.S. 17, crossing U.S. 1 onto Butler Road, running red lights as he went. He ran a red light at Chatham Heights Road in southern Stafford, striking a vehicle that was turning, Kimmitz said.

The suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Belcher, was flown to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries that he is expected to survive, Kimmitz said. Warrants charging him with felony eluding and reckless driving have been obtained, Kimmitz said, and more charges are pending.