A Stafford County man who was wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Dumfries last week turned himself in on Friday, police said.

Daniel Christopher Shannon, 33, is being held without bond in Prince William County. He is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling.

According to the Prince William Police Department, the charges stem from an incident Friday in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court. An argument erupted during which Shannon allegedly shot two men in the upper body.

One of those men, 23-year-old Jeremiah Quentin Deck of Woodbridge, died in a hospital later that day. A 23-year-old man who was also shot is still in the hospital but is expected to survive.

Shannon was gone when police arrived at the scene. Police did not say what spurred the dispute.