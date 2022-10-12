Stafford middle school locked down for police manhunt

A Stafford man was arrested Wednesday following a domestic altercation that resulted in a large police manhunt and a partial lockdown at a county middle school, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said police went to the area of the Howell Library on Lyons Boulevard just before 9 a.m. in response to a domestic altercation. Kimmitz said police received information that the man had taken a woman’s gun and car after assaulting her.

Sgt. A.I. Assur spotted the man near Theodore Court and tried to speak with him. The man fled on foot.

A search ensued that included a police dog and a drone, Kimmitz said. Gayle Middle School was partially locked down during the manhunt.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a deputy spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle in the area of Crossing Court and Litchfield Boulevard. Kimmitz said that when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the man ran off again but this time was apprehended.

Kyle Marquis Cobb, 29, was charged with domestic assault, strangulation, grand larceny of a firearm, brandishing, unauthorized use of vehicle and possessing a firearm as a felon. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.