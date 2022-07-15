Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Thornburg area of Spotsylvania County is in for big changes as the Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning for a massive water park resor…
H.L. Mencken once wrote: “There is always an easy solution to every human problem—neat, plausible and wrong.”
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission will hold a joint public hearing Tuesday evening on a proposed Africa…
A 28-year-old Louisa County man died in a Thursday morning garbage compactor accident at the Chancellor Convenience Center in Spotsylvania County.
Nancy Guth of Stafford is the first woman over 70 to finish Race Across America.
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission, in a joint public hearing on Tuesday, are expected to vote on a rezo…
Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
A Stafford man who molested a 6-year-old girl last year pleaded guilty to three charges Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court.
Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.
“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.