Mountain View’s Ava Windham attempts a shot as Riverside’s Audrey Ziff defends in Monday’s Region 5D girls’ lacrosse quarterfinal match. Windham’s Wildcats lost 14-10 to the visiting Rams. See Monday’s high school results on page B3.
