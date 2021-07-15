Stella
My name is Stella and I weight exactly 3#. I am about 8 weeks old and have one brother and...
Fredericksburg City Public Schools will begin to phase out the International Baccalaureate program this upcoming school year, division officia…
Helen Quarles, 65, died March 30 in wreck with CCSO Lt. Ashleigh Baughan, who was speeding at the time; Quarles' son, Lee Braxton, wants accountability.
Police say an obscenity helped spur a downtown Fredericksburg shooting in May that resulted in multiple charges against a Spotsylvania County man.
A Stafford County boy has become the second child in his age group in Virginia to die from COVID-19.
A Spotsylvania County man who molested a teenage girl was ordered Friday to serve two years in prison.
W&L grad Craig finds it 'breathtaking' to be drafted by Orioles
A Stafford County man has been accused of raping the sister of his deceased friend last month, court records show.
A Colonial Beach woman was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in King George County, police said.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident early Friday involving one of its deputies and a pedestrian.
A King George man who police say was part of a large cocaine distribution operation in the county got a sentence Thursday that will require no more jail time.