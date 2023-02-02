George Santos notwithstanding, there really aren't many secrets in Washington. Snoops, leaks and an endless news cycle make it nearly impossible to keep any information classified. (Just ask some current and former politicians.)

So most people have heard the reports and rumors that the Commanders are keenly interested in Eric Bieniemy as their next offensive coordinator, although they'll have to wait until after next Sunday's Super Bowl to officially interview him if he's interested.

By any measurement, Bieniemy would be a great get. As Andy Reid's offensive lieutenant, he's been a candidate for head coaching vacancies for the past few years.

So why would Bieniemy make what wouldn't even be close to a lateral move, leaving Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for ... Sam Howell and Logan Thomas? Leaving a well-run team that's in its third Super Bowl in four years for a dysfunctional one that hasn't been past the second round of the playoffs for three decades?

It makes absolutely no sense from his perspective.

Unless ...

The only logical justification for Bieniemy sitting down with Ron Rivera would be an agreement that the 2023 season will be Rivera's last as a head coach, and that Bieniemy would succeed him. Any other discussion would be a waste of everyone's time.

Bieniemy has been frustrated by the hiring process in the past, repeatedly getting passed over for hotter, younger assistant coaches with the right connections — and, frankly, with lighter skin pigmentation.

The fact that he hasn't been the Chiefs' primary play-caller despite his coordinator title has been used as justification. That makes little sense, since most head coaches give up play-calling to focus on the bigger picture.

Also working against Bieniemy, oddly, is Kansas City's success. The NFL limits teams with vacancies from interviewing coaches of playoff teams. Carolina, Denver and Houston have filled their head-coaching spots, leaving only Arizona and Indianapolis. (Bieniemy interviewed with the Colts on Jan. 12 and is reportedly under consideration, but lots can change in the next 10 days.)

If Bieniemy believes this is his best path to that elusive head-coaching position, it's not the worst path he could take.

True, the Commanders have redefined the term "laughingstock" under Daniel Snyder. But the walls are closing in on Snyder, who may be selling as early as this spring.

A new regime — one that you'd imagine can't be any worse — could offer a reset. Besides, the Commanders wouldn't have to worry about the "Rooney Rule" requiring interviews of at least two minority candidates.

Rivera is well respected, but he's a cancer survivor with three winning seasons in 12 years as an NFL head coach (none in three years in Washington). The possibility of shifting into a Football CEO position under new ownership could be appealing to him, especially with a successor he trusts already in place.

And despite Washington's decades-long search for a franchise quarterback, Bieniemy could help there, too. Tom Brady's out, but Bieniemy would be a better selling point to a veteran free agent like Jimmy Garoppolo or Geno Smith than was Scott Turner, the last coordinator.

There's already an encouraging nucleus of offensive skill talent (Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson and Jahan Dotson) for the new play-caller. And if Howell's impressive season finale wasn't a fluke, perhaps he'd continue to develop under the tutelage of an accomplished coordinator like Bieniemy.

If a gentleman's agreement is on (or under) the table, it wouldn't stay secret for long. But that deal could benefit all parties — if it were to come to fruition.

Free advice to Bieniemy, though: Be sure to get it in writing.