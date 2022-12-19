STEVE DeSHAZO: Don't blame the zebras; Commanders' wounds were self-inflicted

LANDOVER, Md.--Officials always make convenient target for disgruntled players, coaches and fans, especially after a particularly disappointing defeat. And the zebras did the Washington Commanders no favors Sunday night in their crucial 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in a de facto playoff game.

But anyone in the home locker room looking for a scapegoat needed to check the mirror first. Even before a couple of questionable late flags (or lack thereof), the Commanders can't fault anyone except themselves for making their path to the playoffs infinitely harder than it should be.

"You can't blame the refs," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. "There were some calls there that were questionable, but again, there were other plays out there to be made, and we didn't make 'em. That's ultimately why it's on us."

The worst thing the Commanders can do is feel like victims--especially with a short week to prepare for Saturday's game at the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, winners of seven straight.

As angry as they are--both Heinicke and head coach Ron Rivera used the phrase "pissed off" in Sunday's immediate aftermath--the Commanders have to acknowledge that they can't afford to put their fate in the officials' hands. And the men in stripes' decisions went against Washington twice in the final minute.

First, Brian Robinson's apparent 1-yard touchdown run that would have cut the deficit to 20-18 was negated by an illegal formation penalty called on receiver Terry McLaurin for failing to line up on the line of scrimmage.

Two plays later, Giants cornerback Darney Holmes appeared to wrap up Curtis Samuel in the end zone--"the dude had his arms around (Samuel's) neck," Heinicke said--but avoided an interference call on Washington's last chance.

McLaurin's penalty was especially infuriating to the Commanders, and he claimed to have checked with the line judge twice to ensure he was positioned properly. If there's any Commander who deserves the benefit of the doubt, it's McLaurin, a consummate professional.

Add an earlier offensive interference call on rookie Jahan Dotson that wiped out a successful two-point conversion, and you can see why Rivera's blood was boiling.

"Don't ask me about the officials. I can't answer that question," Rivera said, hoping to avoid a fine from NFL headquarters.

It's all moot, anyway. But here's the point: the Commanders were coming off bye week and playing a reeling, injured opponent. If, in their biggest regular-season game of this or any recent season, they had played the way they did over the past two months, none of those decisions would have been costly.

Instead, Heinicke lost two fumbles. One was caused and recovered for a touchdown by Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who earned the spotlight that Washington's injured Chase Young hasn't been able to enjoy. The second came inside New York's 10 and cost Washington a chance at a field goal.

That's 10 points right there. And Washington's vaunted defensive line failed to sack Daniel Jones or stop Saquon Barkley from grinding out yards up the middle, especially on New York's lone touchdown drive of the night--an 18-play, 97-yard masterpiece that seemed to suck all of the rare emotion out of FedEx Field.

Take any of those factors out of the equation, and the Commanders (7-6-1) likely would be almost certain of a wild-card berth rather than clinging to the final spot with three challenging games remaining (against San Francisco, Cleveland and Dallas).

"Some things you can't control," Samuel said of the flags.

Yes, but other things you can. After a 1-4 start, Washington climbed back into the playoff picture behind Heinicke's bravado, a stout defense and a strong running game. When the Commanders needed those factors most, they evaporated.

And let's be clear: even if Robinson's touchdown had stood, or if Holmes had been flagged, Washington still would have needed a two-point conversion to tie the score at 20 (coincidentally, the way the teams' meeting 15 days earlier had ended). And the Giants would have had a minute (and two timeouts) to respond.

If there is any residual anger, the Commanders need to channel it.

"I hope we can use this energy to get ready for a really good (49ers) team," Heinicke said. "The guys can roll this over for next week,"

They'd be better off focusing on what they wrong Sunday night. They went 1 for 10 on third downs, scored one touchdown in three red-zone trips, struggled on defense and committed six penalties.

"We've got to show up when it matters most," McLaurin said. "We've got to make it easier on ourselves."

The clock is ticking.