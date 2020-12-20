STEVE DeSHAZO: In defeat, Haskins shows growth

"He kept playing, man," said tight end Logan Thomas, himself a former quarterback who caught 13 of Haskins' passes. "I'm super excited for the way he bounced back and competed. ... He's tough and resilient. Going down the hole we did, he could have shut down, but he didn't."

In fact, by any measurement, Haskins actually outplayed Seattle's Russell Wilson, the early-season MVP favorite, over the game's final 30 minutes. And he did so without injured rookie running back Antonio Gibson, and with little blocking protection on Washington's ill-fated final drive.

"The second half, I thought he distributed the ball a little better," Rivera said. "One thing you did see is he waited a little longer to distribute the routes and develop a little more downfield."

Patience is a virtue for anyone, especially a second-year pro who has encountered criticism for the first time in his young career. Benched by Rivera and fined for breaking COVID-19 protocols, Haskins became an afterthought as Smith's remarkable comeback from a career-threatening 2018 broken leg commanded the headlines.

The time away tested Haskins' maturity. So did his two first-half picks, both poor reads. The second came one play after a gorgeous 30-yard fade pass to Terry McLaurin, proving the perils of playing a young quarterback.