STEVE DESHAZO: In 'surreal' opening win, Cavaliers show poise--and room to grow

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Anyone who claims to know how the 2020 college football season will play out is either naive or an outright liar. Just ask the good folks at LSU or Oklahoma about their playoff chances after one week, or the Big Ten and Pac–12 about even posting a schedule.

Bronco Mendenhall admitted he wasn't sure what to expect from his Virginia team when it finally opened their campaign Saturday afternoon against Duke—a game he called "surreal" due to state-mandated sparse attendance. After several literal delay of game postponements (none of their own making), the Cavaliers finally took the field—and fumbled the opening kickoff.

It wasn't nearly as easy as the 38–20 final score might indicate, but the Cavaliers look like they'll give themselves a chance to be competitive.

"There's lots to learn, plenty of things to improve on," Mendenhall said. "But they proved they're resilient. They played through their mistakes, but ultimately, I'm encouraged."

Every coach stresses fundamentals, but the Cavaliers started with the most basic of achievements in this strangest of all seasons: they haven't reported a single positive COVID-19 test since players returned to Grounds in early July. While other programs have had to postpone games, they entered their opener at full strength.