STEVE DeSHAZO: Sanders is ready for Prime Time, but can he handle adversity?

Hypothetical question of the day: How will coach Deion Sanders handle a player who acts the way Deion Sanders does?

By now, you’ve probably seen video of Sanders’ speech to his new charges, hours after being named head football coach at the University of Colorado. He essentially told the entire Buffaloes team—which went 1-11 this year and has enjoyed one full winning season since 2011—to hit the NCAA transfer portal.

“I have the best coaching staff assembled, some of the best scouts, some of the best kids that we’re recruiting, some already coming on the way as I speak,” Sanders said at his introductory press conference before naming his son, Shedeur, as the starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

“He’s going to have to earn it, though,” Coach Prime quickly added, omitting he fact that he’ll be the one making that decision.

Like his father, Shedeur Sanders has dominated at a lower level of college football, throwing for 6,614 yards and 66 touchdowns in two seasons at Jackson State. That has helped Deion Sanders post a 27-5 record in three seasons and win consecutive FCS Southwestern Athletic Conference titles—when he wasn’t busy making insurance commercials with Nick Saban.

Now, both are jumping into the Power Five. Granted, the Pacific-12 Conference is the least powerful member of that group, having sent exactly one team (Oregon in 2014) to the College Football Playoff field.

But Sanders will be butting heads with Southern Cal, UCLA and Utah, which have far more recent history of success—and, in the case of the Trojans and Bruins, a far bigger budget.

Sanders, is clearly an iconic figure, even among a generation of players who were still in diapers when he finished his Hall of Fame career in 2005. He promised to “out-recruit” the rest of the country, and on Sunday morning, hours after his hiring became official, Colorado received a commitment from five-star receiver recruit Winston Watkins Jr.

Multiple reports say dozens of talented players have entered the NCAA transfer portal with an eye on playing in Boulder. Name, Likeness and Image (NIL) money that’s now legal can’t hurt Sanders’ cause.

And the Denver Post reported that Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano outlined changes in the university’s “transfer credit review processes” that will provide “expedited assessment of the transferability of academic credits from other institutions to be accepted at CU Boulder.”

In other words, the Buffaloes are going all in it to win it. But it may not be as easy as Sanders and Colorado alumni may believe to revive a floundering ship—even in a mediocre conference.

Even if he gets an influx of transfers, Sanders won’t be able to trot out a team that’s vastly physically superior to his opponent each week in the Pac-12. And if his son does struggle, how hesitant will Coach Prime be to sit him—especially if he’s got another highly regarded (and impatient) recruit on the bench? Maintaining team morale is an underrated aspect of running a program.

As a player, Sanders often free-lanced, using his immense talent to make spectacular plays. What if one of his players tries a similar gamble and gets burned? Or if a future Buffalo shows a similar brash attitude and shows up his coach?

Sanders isn’t the first college football head coach with an outsized ego; in fact, you can argue that he’s No. 2 on that list in AFLAC ads alone. But Saban has a decades-long history of success at the highest level of college football; Sanders doesn’t.

Competition at the highest level sometimes humbles even the most accomplished of coaches. Throw in charges of nepotism, and the stakes get even higher.

Colorado’s success (or failure) likely will rest on hiring a qualified coaching staff, because they’ll be doing most of the teaching and strategizing while Sanders acts as talent magnet and magnate. It could work; charismatic coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Lane Kiffin and James Franklin have consistently won at multiple stops. And if Sanders succeeds in Boulder, his profile (and ego) will get another huge boost.

But for the first time since Colorado won a share of the 1990 mythical national title, the Buffaloes will be in the spotlight next fall. There’s a good chance Sanders will have to deal with some rare adversity.

If so, watching him handle it may be the most entertaining part of the process.