STEVE DeSHAZO: Wentz isn't only scapegoat in Commanders' collapse

LANDOVER, Md.—No one, least of all Carson Wentz himself, made any excuses for the Washington Commanders quarterback’s latest dud of a day filled with high expectations.

“I wish today went different. I had a lot different version of it, different expectations,” Wentz said after throwing three interceptions as the Commanders tossed away their last chance at a playoff berth with Sunday’s disastrous 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Wentz, who is building quite the legacy of coming up small in big opportunities, almost assuredly played his final consequential game in D.C., if not the NFL. Combine Sunday’s 31.4 passer rating with his two season-ending losses for the Indianapolis Colts in a similar situation last season, and Wentz is now several notches below Derek Carr in desirability.

Angry fans began chanting for the equally flawed Taylor Heinicke after Wentz opened the game with a wild incompletion and his first interception of the day.

But let’s not lay all of the considerable blame on Wentz as the Commanders opened a new year with a continuation of the stumbles that marked the final month of 2022.

“I’ll have to look at the tape,” star receiver Terry McLaurin said, “but I think we definitely had a chance to support Carson more than we did.”

Sunday’s debacle was a team collapse. It would be tempting to call it one of the franchise’s lowest moments, but there have been so many in the past quarter-century.

Try to name a player who performed up to expectations. Daron Payne added two sacks to his team-leading total that now stands at 11.5, but he and his fellow defensive linemen allowed Nick Chubb to run for 104 yards. Rookie Brian Robinson continued to churn out yardage, but nowhere near enough.

No, this was particularly on brand for a franchise that experiences prosperity so rarely, but controlled its playoff destiny even after going 0-2-1 in December.

“In this league, opportunities are precious,” safety Bobby McCain said in a funereal locker room. “You’ve got to take advantage of them when they come. You’ve only got 17 games to prove yourself. ... We’re kicking ourselves for letting games slip away, early in the season and now.”

Despite their struggles, the Commanders drew a favorable hand Sunday, a day of celebration for an offensive line that was the backbone of their glory era that’s fading deeper and deeper into the past. They were at home, facing a Browns team with nothing tangible to play for, with a quarterback (Deshaun Watson) who wasn’t much less rusty than Wentz.

And yet, they couldn’t even match Cleveland’s professional pride. “There’s no excuse,” safety Darrick Forest said.

Aside from one impressive 21-play first-half touchdown drive, they came up familiarly flat as their once-strong playoff hopes deflated faster than a New Year’s eve helium balloon at 3 a.m.

“We wanted to keep everything in our hands, but we didn’t get it done,” cornerback Kendall Fuller said.

Fuller was speaking metaphorically, but his physical mistake was almost as blatant as Wentz’s three picks. Fuller whiffed on tackling Cleveland’s Amari Cooper in the third quarter, turning a simple 10-yard out pattern into a go-ahead 36-yard touchdown.

From there, a defense that was already key missing injured starters Kam Curl, Benjamin St.-Juste and Cole Holcomb couldn’t stop the Browns—especially after its heart and soul, Jonathan Allen, limped off with a suspected hyperextended knee early in the second quarter.

That robbed Wentz of the infrastructure that could have reduced the pressure on a quarterback making his first start in nearly three months. Not even Major Tuddy, the absurd hog mascot unveiled to a tepid reaction at halftime, could save the Commanders.

Now comes next weekend’s season finale against a motivated Dallas team that can clinch the NFC East title with a win. It means nothing of consequence for this season for Washington, other than saying goodbye to Wentz (probably from the bench).

It might even be a farewell to Ron Rivera, who has worked for three years to change a toxic culture and has upgraded the roster. But in a must-win situation at home against a mediocre opponent, his team underperformed—and helped the Browns with a critical 12-men-in-the-defensive-huddle penalty that sustained a fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

If Daniel Snyder bows to pressure and finally sells the team, it’ll be the best news for this franchise since Joe Gibbs walked the sideline at RFK Stadium. But the new ownership will have to decide whether Rivera is the man to lead it forward. Like Wentz, Rivera did himself no favors Sunday.

“A number of things obviously [went wrong],” Rivera said. “If I name ‘em, I’m just making excuses. ... I’m not going to try and predict anything.”

That’s because he’s only been with the team for three years. No one who’s been around this franchise for any significant amount of time could have been shocked by Sunday’s performance.