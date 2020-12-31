Story of the year No. 1: Pandemic changes everything

COVID-19 started appearing in local headlines in early March, when the first Fredericksburg-area case was reported: A Spotsylvania County man in his 50s had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a scenario that would play out again and again in the coming months, local health officials began the process of contact tracing to investigate how the patient, hospitalized at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, contracted the virus. Area hospitals began to impose restrictions on visitors and urged the public to be cautious.
“We don’t want to cause panic, but we have to use reasonable judgment,” especially in terms of events that draw large crowds, Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at Mary Washington Healthcare, said at the time. “If they can be rescheduled or delayed, I think that would be prudent.”
Within weeks, Mary Washington Hospital prepared a field hospital in its garage to house overflow virus patients, but as yet, it hasn’t been needed.
On March 11, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all K–12 public schools closed for at least two weeks. School buildings would remain closed for the rest of the academic year, with most local districts implementing virtual learning. Many reopened virtually in August and planned hybrid models of in-person and home-based learning later in the year.
As COVID-19 cases increased statewide, officials put in place measures to slow the spread of the virus. Area localities declared states of emergency. On March 23, Northam stepped up restrictions for businesses. Most local places of worship, colleges and nonessential businesses were shuttered.
On March 30, Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order, and, on May 29, a mask requirement. Earlier in May, Virginia had allowed many nonessential businesses to reopen in the first phase of a three-pronged reopening plan. In early June, Phase 2 went into effect; and in July, the final stage was implemented. However, an uptick in virus cases after Thanksgiving led to a modified stay-at-home order in December.
Christopher Hall of Spotsylvania, a 63-year-old Army veteran, died March 29, the first confirmed COVID-19 death in the Fredericksburg area.
“He had a smile that would brighten any room,” said Kermora Russell, Hall’s daughter.
The tragedy would repeat itself throughout the year, as COVID-19 claimed 119 local lives and resulted in 12,828 people testing positive. The disease struck the elderly the hardest, but it also caused serious illnesses to the younger set—or resulted in no symptoms at all.
On April 30, the Fredericksburg area saw its first outbreak at a Spotsylvania County grocery store. Days later, four people at Heritage Hall nursing home in King George County tested positive for COVID-19, marking the region’s first of 22 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Spotsylvania County’s Carriage Hill Health & Rehab had the lion’s share of devastation with 115 cases and 20 deaths, but it was among nine local facilities where almost 500 people had confirmed cases of the illness and more than 45 residents died.
Amid spiking jobless claims, struggling families and stress on local health care systems, the community rallied. Health officials organized drive-thru testing sites. Food programs were adjusted to accommodate children who relied on school meals; food pantries and nonprofits worked harder to address growing needs. Volunteers made and donated face masks and other gear to help protect frontline and essential workers. Local governments and nonprofits looked for ways to support small businesses. There were drive-by birthday parties, drive-in church services, window visits and teacher caravans. Early on in the pandemic, there were signs, cards and flyovers showing support for health care workers and other hometown heroes.
There also was dissension in the community between those who heeded warnings of health officials and those who deemed COVID-19 an exaggeration and saw mask mandates as a violation of their civil rights.
Welcome news came last month, when federal regulators approved the emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines. Mary Washington Healthcare facilities and the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center began to vaccinate frontline workers Dec. 15 and 16.
Mary Washington is working with Rappahannock Area Health District officials on the herculean task of rolling out vaccines to more than 370,000 people through a phased-in approach. Officials hope to vaccinate those in medical jobs, then essential workers and high-risk and elderly adults before offering the vaccine to the general public, hopefully by late spring or early summer.