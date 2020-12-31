Story of the year No. 1: Pandemic changes everything

As COVID-19 cases increased statewide, officials put in place measures to slow the spread of the virus. Area localities declared states of emergency. On March 23, Northam stepped up restrictions for businesses. Most local places of worship, colleges and nonessential businesses were shuttered.

On March 30, Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order, and, on May 29, a mask requirement. Earlier in May, Virginia had allowed many nonessential businesses to reopen in the first phase of a three-pronged reopening plan. In early June, Phase 2 went into effect; and in July, the final stage was implemented. However, an uptick in virus cases after Thanksgiving led to a modified stay-at-home order in December.

Christopher Hall of Spotsylvania, a 63-year-old Army veteran, died March 29, the first confirmed COVID-19 death in the Fredericksburg area.

“He had a smile that would brighten any room,” said Kermora Russell, Hall’s daughter.

The tragedy would repeat itself throughout the year, as COVID-19 claimed 119 local lives and resulted in 12,828 people testing positive. The disease struck the elderly the hardest, but it also caused serious illnesses to the younger set—or resulted in no symptoms at all.