Story of the Year No. 10: King George rejects Villages proposal

After years of debate and discussion, King George supervisors rejected one of the biggest rezonings in the county’s history following a public hearing in mid-November that lasted until the wee hours of the next morning.

The Board of Supervisors eventually voted 3–1 against the Herteinstein Investment Group’s request to build 450 townhouses, apartments and age-restricted units at the Villages at King George Crossroads. The 110-acre site is just past the Sheriff’s Office on State Route 3 and runs all the way to U.S. 301.

Supervisor Richard Granger was the most vocal in expressing concerns about the development’s impacts on roads and schools, law enforcement and fire and rescue. He also balked at suggestions that the proposal, which included a medical facility, would lead to Mary Washington Healthcare building a stand-alone emergency room at the site.

The health care system already has an urgent care in King George and was interested in opening a larger one at the Villages with additional primary care, imaging and therapy services, said MWHC Vice President Eric Fletcher. But he told the supervisors that the county’s population isn’t nearly large enough to support a stand-alone emergency department.